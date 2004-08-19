Training Camp quotes - AM practice

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how long K-David Kimball will be sharing time with K-Mike Vanderjagt) Training Camp

"Well, we're going to let him kick through the preseason and see how he does. If he ends up being a weapon for us, then he'll kick in the regular season."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what he feels still needs to be accomplished before the end of the preseason) Training Camp

"We're coming along. It's been a real successful training camp as far as getting things in and installed. This week against the ( New York ) Jets, we want to look at some guys and put them in some situations to see if they take a step forward or a step back. The next week, against Buffalo, is pretty much to give our young guys a taste of how we do things in the regular season. We'll have a very, very specific plan and we'll do everything just like we're going to do for opening day. The last week, against Cincinnati, is roster decisions, probably player 40 through 53, of who's going to make the squad."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if he has seen what he anticipated from his players at practices) Training Camp

"We have. I think we've had a good attitude with an excellent work ethic, and that's always what you want to see in camp. We've gotten a lot of things in. I think our offense is pretty sharp. Defensively, we've still been a little bit up and down, but we're making progress. I think we're right where we need to be after three weeks in camp."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if the team is focusing and maturing enough to get to the Super Bowl) Training Camp

"I think we're maturing in that regard. We are looking at things day by day and practice by practice, and realizing that we just have to put our best team out there. The way to do that is just to get yourself ready every day. I think we have practiced smarter and better than the first two years."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on what he hopes to accomplish in Saturday's game) Training Camp

"I think we'll get a few more repetitions, and it would be nice to put a drive together and get some different situations. I've always said you'd love to get a couple of third-down conversions, you'd love to get some red zone work, love to get to the goal line if you can. You can't script it that way. We'll get a two-minute drive situation, depending on how much we're going to play - just as many scenarios as you can get."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on what still needs to get accomplished during the rest of preseason) Training Camp

"Nothing real specific. We still want to try to get our running game established. For the amount of times that (RB) Edgerrin (James) is in there, it would be nice to get some good quality runs with him, but as far as working one specific guy out on one thing is not necessary. It's nice because most guys are back, and you don't feel like you're in a panic situation when you have to get somebody caught up to game speed. Everybody knows the drill. The offensive line is intact from last year when they played together. So, just keeping our execution sharp."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the New York Jets' defense) Training Camp

"It's always tough when they have a new defensive coordinator and they have one game on film. It's hard to know what they're going to do, so you prepare from things that you hear around the league. The guy (Jets defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson) came from Baltimore, so you try to watch some old Baltimore stuff. We treat all these games very seriously, so we researched the defenses to try to cover ourselves on the different blitz packages. They really made a lot of changes. This is a team you could see again, possibly in the playoffs, so that's why you take it so seriously."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on how important it is to put up a good showing in Saturday's game against the New York Jets) Training Camp

"Well, the idea is to win the game. That's what we're trying to do. No matter who's in there, what unit is in there, everybody can go out and play well."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the progress of the Colts' defense) Training Camp