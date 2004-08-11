Training Camp Quotes a.m.

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on OT-Tarik Glenn's first practice back) Training Camp

"It's good to have him back. I don't know if it's a big story, but it was good to see him back. It looked like he stepped in, felt comfortable and was ready to go. Hopefully, he'll be back for quite a while."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on OT-Makoa Freitas' ability to fill in for OT-Tarik Glenn when Glenn went down with an injury last year) Training Camp

"I think that's what you try to develop as a coach, so you don't get the sense that if you have an injury or something happens, that everybody's going to panic and the sky is going to fall. Most teams are able to do that. You have a lot of guys who are capable of playing in the NFL, and sometimes, all guys need is a chance. That's been my way to approach it–just move on and things usually work themselves out."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if he has made plans for the first unit in Saturday's game at San Diego) Training Camp

"We haven't specifically. We'd like to give our defense probably a little bit more than the offense. We generally want to get 10 or 12 plays for the offense and really see if we can get something going in that amount of time. The defense will get a little bit more than that."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the depth of the team making it hard to keep everyone happy) Training Camp

"Well, we've got a lot of good players and all good players want to play and contribute. In terms of being satisfied, they're probably never going to be satisfied with the amount of times they get the ball, but being happy should be a function of winning. If we win, then hopefully everybody's happy."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if the team is working on game-like situations now that it's half way through camp) Training Camp

"It's something that (Head) Coach (Tony) Dungy does a lot during this time to get you ready for the preseason, and especially for the regular season when the coaches are off the field and you're out there playing. It's just to get you a good feel with the play clock and the game atmosphere. It's really effective, especially with the young guys, just to see how fast everything moves."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on having OT-Tarik Glenn back on the field) Training Camp

"It's good to have everyone out there. We'd love to get Dominic (Rhodes) back out on the field. You know, at training camp, you're going to have guys miss practice. You're going to have injuries. It's really nice to have everybody there and everybody practicing, and hopefully we can have that for the rest of training camp."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on his expectations for Saturday's pre-season game at San Diego) Training Camp

"It'd be great to get a drive. They haven't told us quite how many plays yet, but it would be great to come out and get a drive. Maybe get some different situations and get a mix of the running game and be able to convert some third downs. It's always nice to face as many situations as you can. It'd be highly unlikely to get a two-minute drill. I don't think we'll be in there at that point. In the preseason, it would be great to get as many situations as possible, so hopefully in the time when we're in there, when I'm in there, we can get some different looks."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on having as many weapons as previous years) Training Camp

"I feel like I do, just all the way around at all different positions. At receiver position, there's no question that we're as deep as we ever have been. Running backs, Edgerrin (James) is healthy, Dominic (Rhodes) has been healthy, and we've got guys behind him. We've got a couple fullbacks who block, who can catch, and we're real deep at tight end, so yeah, absolutely. Like I said earlier when I first got to training camp, the challenge is how to get them all on the field and find the different ways to package the different personnel groupings."

OT-TARIK GLENN (on working towards a goal playing weight) Training Camp