Training Camp Quotes a.m.

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments on Monday's practice)

"We just weren't quite as sharp today as I would like to see us, very similar to last Monday. We talked about that as a team afterwards. If we want to get where we want to go, we have to be sharp every time we hit the field. We have to build on what happened last week. I thought we took a couple of steps back, just concentration and things like that. Practice picked up as we got to the end. Our seven-on-seven and team period was good. The whole practice itself wasn't what we're looking for, especially after a day off."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how practices change going into a game week)

"Not a whole lot early in the week. We're really in the same training camp mode. We're installing offensive and defensive plays, really just working on fundamentals. When we get later in the week, Thursday and Friday, we'll start a little preparation for San Diego."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the defensive line)

"We have a quick group of defensive linemen. I think they are learning to use their speed and quickness. They are learning how to play together and use that explosiveness within the confines of the defense. I think we are developing some depth there, and we have some young guys that (last) Friday and Saturday, did a pretty good job. So, we have to get that veteran group of guys to really provide the leadership–DE-Dwight Freeney and DT-Larry Tripplett, those guys are now third-year players, but they are getting to the point where they have to not only play well, but be leaders for us. "

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if the first-down run situation is a point of emphasis with the defensive line)

"It will be. I think we have to handle the running games that we see from other people. I think we'll have the ability to rush the passer, and if we can make people one-dimensional, either by shutting down their run early or getting ahead, I think we're going to be very tough to handle. But you have to do that consistently week-in and week-out, put that pressure on the other team's running game."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if there is any difference in RB-Edgerrin James' approach to camp this year)

"I don't think his mental approach is any different, but I think he's fresher. I think he's a little bit healthier, and he's been able to really run like he wants to and get out in the secondary and make some things happen. We haven't really worried about spelling him and giving him practices off, so I think he's fresher physically and mentally."

RB-EDGERRIN JAMES (on how his injury has healed and how it affects his speed in camp)

"I've been continuing to work and doing what I have to do to get better. There's a couple of things I worked on. I looked at a lot of things that I wasn't able to do. It was like a progression. I was coming from not being able to do things to just keep building up, and I'll continue to just keep taking it up another notch."

RB-EDGERRIN JAMES (on his extra burst of speed in camp)

"Yeah, I feel it. I knew it was going to come, and I knew I couldn't rush it. It's just a matter of taking everything day-by-day and keep making strides."

RB-EDGERRIN JAMES (on what it means to have Dominic Rhodes' ability off the bench)