Training Camp Practice Moving Indoors - Colts City, Outdoor Activities Closed Wednesday, August 11

Due to potential inclement weather tomorrow morning and to ensure the safety of fans and players, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Wed., Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. will be moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

Aug 10, 2021 at 10:14 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080trainingcampclosed

Due to potential inclement weather tomorrow morning and to ensure the safety of fans and players, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Wed., Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. will be moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

Per NFL health and safety protocols, fans are not permitted to attend practice indoors.

Colts City will not be open before or after practice tomorrow.

Thurs., Aug. 12 – Thirsty Thursday / Joint Practice

Practice is scheduled to return Aug. 12 for Thirsty Thursday, presented by Bud Light, featuring the first of two joint practices this week with the Carolina Panthers.

There is no charge to enter camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket at Colts.com/Camp. Live entertainment will be provided by Colts Official Gameday DJ, DJ GNO, and the first 500 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts stick flag.

3 – 7 p.m. - Colts City open; Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders, Colts City

3 – 3:30 p.m. - Appearance by "Blue," Colts City

4 – 6 p.m. - Joint Practice #1 with Carolina Panthers, Fields F10 & F31

The Colts and Panthers will square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sun., Aug. 15 at 1 p.m., the only home preseason game of the year.

Related Content

news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Darius Leonard Brings The Juice; Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson Stay Engaged

The Colts held their 11th training camp practice of 2021 on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger To Split Colts' First-Team Offense Snaps In Training Camp

Sam Ehlinger took reps with the first-team offense for the first time during training camp on Tuesday, and will split those with Jacob Eason moving forward, coach Frank Reich said. 
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of Training Camp Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Panthers

The Colts' first unofficial depth chart of training camp landed Tuesday. Check out where the team stands before Sunday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Sign Linebacker Curtis Bolton, Waive Tackle Jake Benzinger

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived tackle Jake Benzinger.
news

Less Clutter, More Cheetah: How Colts' Ben Banogu Is Putting Together An Impressive Training Camp

Defensive end Ben Banogu, who was inactive for seven games in 2020, has stood out through the first few weeks of practices at Grand Park. 
news

Pro Football Hall Of Fame Weekend Recap: Peyton Manning's Enshrinement

Missed anything from Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement celebration in Canton? Catch up below, starting with Manning's full speech from Sunday night. 
news

'Keep showing the doubters that they're wrong:' Darius Leonard's Mindset Not Changing After Contract Extension With Colts

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard discussed his contract extension following Sunday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Jacob Eason To 'Play A Lot More' In Preseason Debut; Frank Reich Shares Update On Eric Fisher

The Colts held their 10th training camp practice of 2021 on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Sign LB Darius Leonard To Contract Extension

The Colts announced a contract extension for the two-time first-team All Pro linebacker on Sunday. 
news

Colts Sign TE Graham Adomitis, Waived-Injured WR Gary Jennings

The Colts made two roster moves before Sunday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Pro Football Hall Of Fame Weekend Recap: Edgerrin James' Enshrinement

Missed anything from Edgerrin James' Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement celebration in Canton? Catch up below, starting with James' incredible speech. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising