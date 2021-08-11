Training Camp Practice Moving Indoors - Colts City, Outdoor Activities Closed Wednesday, August 11

Due to potential inclement weather tomorrow morning and to ensure the safety of fans and players, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Wed., Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. will be moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.
Per NFL health and safety protocols, fans are not permitted to attend practice indoors.
Colts City will not be open before or after practice tomorrow.
Thurs., Aug. 12 – Thirsty Thursday / Joint Practice
Practice is scheduled to return Aug. 12 for Thirsty Thursday, presented by Bud Light, featuring the first of two joint practices this week with the Carolina Panthers.
There is no charge to enter camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket at Colts.com/Camp. Live entertainment will be provided by Colts Official Gameday DJ, DJ GNO, and the first 500 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts stick flag.
3 – 7 p.m. - Colts City open; Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders, Colts City
3 – 3:30 p.m. - Appearance by "Blue," Colts City
4 – 6 p.m. - Joint Practice #1 with Carolina Panthers, Fields F10 & F31
The Colts and Panthers will square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sun., Aug. 15 at 1 p.m., the only home preseason game of the year.