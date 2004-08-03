TRAINING CAMP PLAYER QUOTES

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if today's practice were an improvement over yesterday's)
"I thought it was. I thought our tempo was better.

Aug 02, 2004 at 08:00 PM

"I thought it was. I thought our tempo was better. I thought it was a better type of practice, with what we need to do, and guys are feeling a little bit more comfortable."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how his defensive strategy is changing due to the increase of big offensive players in the NFL)

"Well, we really haven't changed a lot. I think our defense is really being aggressive, being quick and making the other team react. So we don't keep an eye on the rest of the league and what they're doing. We try to get our thing tailored best we can. I think we've done a better job with our scouting department and personnel department, really zeroing in on the types of players that can function well in this system, and the more of those guys we get, the better we're going to be."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the depth at running back)

"We've got some good backs. James Mungro can play the game and has demonstrated that. Brian Allen has done a great job in the preseason, when he's gotten a chance to play. We've got a couple of young rookie backs that I really like. And then Dominic ( Rhodes) and E.J. (Edgerrin James) have been as good as they've been since I've been here, just in terms of being able to run and cut and practice every day in fresh legs. So, I like where we are at running back."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the status of Dominic Rhodes)

"He's much different than a year ago. He had about two practices, or three practices, I think, my first year here, where you saw what he's really capable of doing. All last year was really coming back off that injury, but he's really getting close to that pre-injury form that I saw."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if the Colts can improve the offense)

"I think we can. I think we can be more consistent. I think we can look to score more in every game and not be quite so up-and-down that way. We had a lot of talk in the offseason about our red-zone production. One of our goals last year was to score when we got down there, and we did that, but we'd like to score more touchdowns this year. We'd like to decrease our turnovers and penalties. So, there are a lot of things we're going to work on, and we think we can be better."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how much of a battle he sees at middle linebacker)

"Well, hopefully we have a battle at every position. Gary Brackett played very well when he got a chance to play last year, and he's hungry. Rob Morris played well. I think we've got two guys who can handle what we do, and it will be fun to watch in the preseason, but we've got a few situations like that."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on playing for Tom Moore)

"I like to consider myself an old-school kind of guy and that's why I think Tom Moore and I get along so well. He's from the old-school and I'd say coach (Mike) Ditka is an old-school coach/player, throw-back. He likes tough guys who are willing to work and not say a whole lot. I like to think I fit into that category."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the team so far this year)

"I think we're off to a good start. I like our depth. In years past you might be, 'Well if Marvin [Harrison] and Reggie [Wayne] weren't in,' then there's a little bit of a drop off with who ever is the three or four, or sixth or seventh receiver. Now, you throw a lot of guys in there and you feel good about the execution of the play. There's really not much drop off there. It's a good problem to have. The coaches are going to have some decisions to make at certain positions but that's what you want. You want good competition at a lot of positions."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on having seven TEs)

"It's a lot of tight ends.

