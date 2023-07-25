Colts' players 'embrace the grind' ahead of the start of training camp practices

DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin and more opened up on Tuesday about the importance of this year's training camp.

Jul 25, 2023 at 05:40 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Artboard 1

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Across the NFL, several players reported for the start of training camp on Tuesday, which means that the 2023 season is on the horizon.

Colts' players were a part of that group, as they made their way to Grand Park Sports Campus to participate in the pivotal month of practices.

While the weeks of preparation may seem tedious, it also presents an opportunity to get back into playing shape, get a better grasp of the playbook and gain valuable reps as they prepare for the new season.

One of the players most excited to get out onto the field is eight-year veteran and All-Pro DeForest Buckner.

"This is my favorite time of the year," Buckner said. "Playing the games are obviously fun, but I love the grind. I like working toward the season and getting everything started. That's what I enjoy, putting all the work in, so I'm excited."

Joining Buckner in the excitement for the start of practices are several players, such as wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr., another respected member of the team, missed much of this spring's OTAs after the birth of his second child and sustaining a hip injury.

Now healthy, Pittman Jr. said that he does not expect to miss any training camp practices.

"I started running a week after OTAs," Pittman Jr. said. "My hip is getting better, so I'm going to keep going and progress through camp. I will be out there on day one."

After winning four games last season, the team acknowledges that they will be viewed as an underdog, but has made it clear that they do not want a repeat of 2022's performance.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin acknowledged that having a good training camp will help them to ensure that's not the case. However, that can only happen if they don't allow outside noise to rattle them.

"The NFL is obviously full of narratives and narratives change every week," Franklin said. "I'd be sitting in the cafeteria and we would be ranked 32nd in the league by ESPN. Then, five weeks later we have the best team in the league, so it doesn't really matter."

While veterans like Buckner, Pittman Jr. and Franklin are ready to get out onto the field, their younger teammates are happy about their increased comfort with their environment.

Second-year wide receiver, Alec Pierce, admitted that it took some time to get used to training camp last summer, but this year, he is hoping to help his rookie teammates avoid those same hiccups.

"I try to tell them that this is a marathon, not a sprint," Pierce said. "It's a lot of long days here at camp and you might have a tough day, but you can't let those pile up. You have to try to make every day better than the next."

Click here to get free tickets to the Colts' training camp practices.

Related Content

news

Why Colts' pass catchers are confident ahead of the team's quarterback competition

Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce discussed their outlook on the team's quarterback room ahead of training camp.

news

'You wouldn't want it any other way:' How Colts GM Chris Ballard envisions Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger competing during training camp

Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Tuesday previewed what's to come from the team's quarterback competition.

news

Colts sign quarterback Anthony Richardson

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday, and all 12 of the team's draft picks are now under contract.

news

Colts sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

50 reasons to come to Colts training camp at Grand Park this summer

From getting your first look at Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew to competitive joint practices with the Chicago Bears to family fun at Colts City, you won't want to miss your chance to join us at Grand Park between July 26 and Aug. 17 for Colts training camp.

news

Colts sign CB JuJu Brents, T Blake Freeland

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Madden NFL 24: Initial ratings for Colts veterans, rookies

Left guard Quenton Nelson and running back Jonathan Taylor earned the Colts' highest overall ratings.

news

Three more Colts Training Camp Practices SOLD OUT

Tickets to three more Indianapolis Colts practices at Grand Park Sports Campus are sold out

news

One big Colts training camp question, quarterbacks: Who emerges as Week 1 starter?

The Colts' quarterback competition will be among the most closely-watched position battles across the entire NFL in the coming weeks.

news

Colts unveil 'Indiana Nights' alternate uniform

The Colts will don black helmets for the first time in franchise history as part of the new alternate uniform, which will be worn in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

One big Colts training camp question, running backs: Can Jonathan Taylor, run game get back on track?

The Colts slipped from second in the NFL in rushing in 2021 to 23rd in 2022.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising