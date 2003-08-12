Training Camp 8/12/03

OL-ADAM MEADOWS (on how the pre-season is going for him) “I have played well, but Ryan (Diem) may end up starting at right tackle. My goal coming into camp was to play good football.

Aug 11, 2003 at 08:00 PM

OL-ADAM MEADOWS (on how the pre-season is going for him)

"I have played well, but Ryan (Diem) may end up starting at right tackle. My goal coming into camp was to play good football. Ryan (Diem) is the direction that we are heading and I am fine with that. Last night, we talked about it for a while. The good thing is that I have played long enough and I am healthy. Ryan's played well. He is a big tall guy and he is going to win for us."

OL-RYAN DIEM (on being named a starter)

"It feels great. Adam has played six great years here. I am proud to take over that position."

OL-RYAN DIEM (on moving from right guard to right tackle)

"It is a whole different technique out there. On one side, I played tackle in college, but then again Howard (Mudd) teaches a completely different technique than in college. I feel real comfortable there and I feel back at home."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the decision to start OL-Ryan Diem at right tackle)

"Ryan's going to be the starter and Adam Meadows is going to end up at both right and left tackle. He is going to be the guy that ends up having to swing. We think that this is the best direction to go. We feel pretty good about our offensive line situation. We feel that we have three good guards and three good tackles."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the attributes of OL-Ryan Diem)

"Tackle is his natural position and he is most comfortable there. He is adapting well and doing well and he is a very big body. With Steve (Scullio), Ryan (Diem) and Joe Dean (Davenport), we have three big bodies on the right side that will help us run the ball."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on OL-Ryan Diem and OL-Adam Meadows)

"The competition has been good for both of them. They are going to give Ryan more reps to develop his continuity. Competition makes everyone better. Both of those guys have worked hard and have a good attitude. The offensive line is one thing that I have never worried about since I have been here. Howard (Mudd) gets those guys ready to play.

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on having WR-Brandon Stokley back at practice)

"It's great having him out there. He made a couple of plays. He is still not able to do everything, but it is good to see him out here in pads. It would be nice to get him in a game or two before the season starts because I think he can really help us this year."

RB-EDGERRIN JAMES (on the running back situation)

"This is no different than any other year I have been here. Every year we start out with a bunch of running backs, and the same thing happens. It is something that I am used to."

WR-MARVIN HARRISON (on his expectations for the year)

"I am not a goal oriented guy. I just want to get better each and every week. I want to establish myself as one of the better guys on the team."

QB-JAMES MACPHERSON (on his goals going into training camp)

"Going into camp, I wanted to give it all I had and hold nothing back. I have done that and now it is a matter of learning the offense."

QB-JAMES MACPHERSON (on his performance in the pre-season game against the Chicago Bears)

"I was pleased with how that game went. There was time to throw the ball and guys were getting open. The fact that I hung in there and executed felt pretty good.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

news

Colts, Homefield To Launch Vintage Gear Line On August 27

Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans will be able to purchase the new line of shirts, sweatshirts and other items beginning this Saturday.

news

Just Announced: 2022 Colts Gameday Themes and Promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the gameday themes and promotions for the Colts 2022 preseason and regular season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Unveil Season-Long Collaboration With Marvel

Marvel activities & elements to be featured throughout season, during AFC South home games

news

Colts Announce Season-Long Partnership With Marvel Entertainment

Marvel activities & elements to be unveiled July 28 at Colts Training Camp

news

Colts Release 2022 Family Four Pack

Fans can receive 4 tickets and 4 hats for $80 to preseason matchup vs Detroit

news

Single Game Tickets to Chiefs, Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sold Out

Single game tickets still available for remaining 2022 home games.

news

Colts To Host Tenth Annual 5K Run/Walk

Participants have exclusive opportunity to finish race on 50-yard line of Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 27

news

Colts Cheerleaders To Select 2022 Squad On May 7: WATCH LIVE

Tickets are free, but fans must pre-register at Colts.com/Showcase to download their ticket. The showcase will also be livestreamed on Colts.com.

news

New Seats Just Released for 2022!

Colts fans can choose from additional available seats in Lucas Oil Stadium to become 2022 Season Ticket Members

news

Just Announced: FREE 2022 NFL Combine Tickets

Register today for free tickets! For the first time ever, the NFL is allowing 10,000 fans to sit in the lower section of Lucas Oil Stadium during portions of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Pro Bowl Bound: Blue's Road Trip To Las Vegas

Follow Blue's cross-country road trip antics on TikTok and Instagram.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising