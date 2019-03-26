Top Takeaways: Frank Reich At NFL Owners Meetings

» The Colts will have to be more creative in Year 2 under Reich: When opposing defenses started to prepare for the Colts last year, they didn't quite have a solid foundation to start from when turning on the tape. Do you watch Reich's offense from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles? What about offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and Reich's tenure with the Chargers? What about all the other coaches on the Colts' staff and their backgrounds? But now, with a full preseason, regular season and two postseason games on tape, Reich doesn't expect to have that same luxury in 2019 and moving forward. "We're just always trying to stay one step ahead," Reich said. "And having been through the process a couple times now — installing an offense in San Diego, and seeing that roll out, and then in Philadelphia, boom, and seeing how it (started). And even, like, in Year 2 in Philly, how it just got better. I mean, it just got better. The reason it gets better is because the players — you know, our players — do it better, you know what I mean? So whatever familiarity they have with it, we have even more, 'cause they've got 15 or 10 other teams that they're studying offenses, where it's just our guys, we come in, they already know our stuff. We can execute better. And every coach will tell you that that's paramount, right? I mean, that's paramount. So I think that's a good thing for us."