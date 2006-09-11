Tony Dungy Monday Press Conference Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments) “Doubtful that if it had been the 1958 Championship Game it could have lived up to the hype that it had.  I thought our guys did a good job of trying to keep it as the normal routine and going out there and playing.

Sep 10, 2006 at 08:00 PM

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments)

"Doubtful that if it had been the 1958 Championship Game it could have lived up to the hype that it had.  I thought our guys did a good job of trying to keep it as the normal routine and going out there and playing.  We're glad to go get a win, we're glad that it's over.  We didn't play as well, really, in the offensive and defensive phases as we'd like.  Our special teams, I thought, played well and gave us a big lift, but there are some things that we can do a lot better.  Two areas of concern that everybody seemed to have last night, and I'm going to address those.  Our running game, I will start out by saying again, what is not the problem is our two backs.  Our backs ran well, they ran hard, they made the right reads for the most part, they made people miss when they had a chance, ran over people and did a good job.  The Giants did a good job defending us.  They also have a plan that doesn't allow you to run a lot, or didn't allow us to run.  So we were content with how the game played out.  I think we'll run fine.  I thought our backs, again, played very, very well.  They pass-protected well, they didn't get beat all night on any blitz pick-ups, they caught the ball well, made big first downs catching the ball and did great.  So, we were pleased with them.  Our run defense was not very good.  There are a lot of reasons for that, reasons we have to address.  One of the reasons was not the fact that they are bigger than us and we didn't have Corey Simon.  We did a lot of things.  Number one, we have to give them credit.  They have two very good backs.  They run the ball well, but we did some things that we have to be better at.  We have to be better coming off the football, gap control, tackling better.  Some of that, we're not an excuse team.  I think some of it is my fault, because we didn't play our guys enough in the preseason, contrary to what (others) may think, we needed a little bit more preseason for some of our guys that didn't play very much.  And the rust showed.  Our gap control was a little bit off, we didn't rap up tackling, and when you're playing good backs and people that know how to run the ball, you have to do that.  So, we'll get that squared away.  I think we'll be better with the fact that we're playing more and we'll get more opportunities.  But we were a little hyper and we didn't hit the gaps properly.  We did some things on screens that we never do, taking the wrong gap and things like that, things that we just have to settle down and be better.  If we can make those corrections, make those improvements and just realize that we had a win but not the way we want to win, I think we'll be in good shape.  But overall, pleased to go in there and win.  They're a very good football team, with a lot of energy in the stadium.  We got up 13-0, and usually you feel pretty good in those situations.  We let them get back in it, which you really can't afford to do.  We have to be able to put the hammer down a little bit better in those situations.  You let a team score in a two-minute drive, it usually comes back to haunt you.  We have a lot of things to work on, but we're 1-0 and that's the glass half-full I guess."

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how big the Colts' two-minute drill and field goal was heading into halftime)

"I thought, really, the biggest play of the game from our standpoint was Terrence Wilkins' kickoff return.  We had played pretty well, scored every time we had the ball, but they had the momentum, it was 13-7 and they were going to get the second-half kickoff.  The crowd was really electric at that point in time.  Peyton (Manning) and (Offensive Coordinator) Tom Moore came to me and said, 'What do you want to do?' And I said, 'Well, we'll see where we get the ball.'  If we had gotten it at the 20, we probably would have taken a knee.  Terrence returned it to the (38-yard line) and we felt like we could take a chance to try to get a field goal.  We get about four good throws and get

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising