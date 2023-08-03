Training Camp

How Kylen Granson remains confident despite tough competition to be the Colts' starting tight end

On Thursday's episode of Training Camp Daily, Granson visualizes his first career touchdown and discusses how he stays positive while competing for a starting job.

Aug 03, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Raven Moore

Granson

WESTFIELD, Ind. - Never one to be called shy, tight end Kylen Granson joined the hosts of the Training Camp Daily podcast after Thursday's practice to catch up with the guys ahead of his third NFL season.

In 2022, Granson led all Colts tight ends with 31 catches and posted a career-high 302 receiving yards.

Even though he'd nearly tripled his production from his rookie year, Granson admitted that he is still looking to score his first NFL touchdown.

Hoping to make it happen this season, Granson joked that he already had visualized how he would react after he did it.

"I'm gonna cry," Granson said. "It's going to mean the world to me. Obviously, the game ball is going to Mom who has supported me and helped me through every phase of life to this point. I'm gonna hand it to her and be like, 'Mom I did it!' and be a crying mess. Coach [Tom Manning] is gonna be like, 'Get yourself together!' It's gonna be a special moment."

Hear Kylen Granson's full interview and find out which players Matt Taylor and JJ Stankevitz think are making the most of their added playing time on the Training Camp Daily Podcast, which you can listen to on the Colts Audio Network on:

However, before he can get that emotional moment, he has to make it through training camp.

One of seven tight ends on the Colts roster, Granson knows that they all are fighting for a spot just as hard as he is.

Still, he said that he feels confident that he can stand out among his peers.

"Once you get to the league, people say, 'Don't get a big head.'" Granson said. "But you kind of need almost a little bit of a big head. You have to have that innate confidence in yourself to be like, "Hey, I'm a special player. I'm here for a reason. They wouldn't pick me if they didn't believe that.' So, if they believe that, then why wouldn't I believe that?"

That can be tough for some players to remember considering that many people joke that the acronym for the NFL stands for 'Not for Long'.

Though Granson is aware of the fickle nature of the business, he said that he rather focus his energies on doing all he can to show that he is worthy of playing against the best players in the game.

"They're always trying to replace you," Granson said. "That's just a fact of the league. They're always looking for something faster, something better, something bigger, something stronger. I got to show them, 'Hey, that guy may be this, but I'm this, this and this.' So, yeah, just find that thing and accentuate that and work on getting rid of some of my weaknesses in my game."

