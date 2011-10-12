THIRD ANTHEM ANGEL HONORED

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are proud to announce the third "Anthem Angel" of the 2011-2012 season: Heidi Floyd.

Heidi Floyd, nominated by Mary Maxwell, is an inspiration to her community.

Heidi is a breast cancer survivor whose mother and grandmother both lost their fight to the same disease. She was diagnosed when she was pregnant with her fourth child and thankfully, with the help of her doctors at the IU Simon Cancer Center, today they are both happy and healthy. Heidi is the Vera Bradley Foundation Ambassador and through her role she is a national advocate and spokesperson for breast cancer research. She travels the country encouraging women to fight for their lives by finding the most advanced care, is a powerful voice for breast cancer research funding, and she is the author of "In a word, quiet thoughts about God." Heidi also gives back by blogging, tweeting (@followheidi), and keeping up with her Facebook page, where she lends advice and emotional support for women all over the world from Australia to California. Heidi says that her greatest satisfaction comes every time a patient or a caregiver tells her that they need to hear more stories of hope, and will cling to the fact that they are all in this together. Heidi's amazing energy and passion exemplifies how she lives every day to the fullest and helps others do the same.

In honor of Heidi's outstanding service to the community, she received four (4) VIP Club Seat Tickets the Colts vs. Chiefs game, a feature story with her photo in the Colts gameday magazine (the Scout), as well as on-field recognition at the game.

"Anthem Angels…Honoring Everyday Heroes" was established by the Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to pay tribute to Hoosier "First Respondents" who have gone above the call of duty in human-service related professions.

Nominations are still being accepted for upcoming 2011 home games. For more information about Anthem Angels, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, please visit www.colts.com/anthemangels.

