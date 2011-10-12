THIRD ANTHEM ANGEL HONORED

Heidi is a breast cancer survivor whose mother and grandmother both lost their fight to the same disease. She was diagnosed when she was pregnant with her fourth child and thankfully, with the help of her doctors at the IU Simon Cancer Center, today they are both happy and healthy. Heidi is the Vera Bradley Foundation Ambassador and through her role she is a national advocate and spokesperson for breast cancer research. She travels the country encouraging women to fight for their lives by finding the most advanced care, is a powerful voice for breast cancer research funding, and she is the author of "In a word, quiet thoughts about God." Heidi also gives back by blogging, tweeting (@followheidi), and keeping up with her Facebook page, where she lends advice and emotional support for women all over the world from Australia to California. Heidi says that her greatest satisfaction comes every time a patient or a caregiver tells her that they need to hear more stories of hope, and will cling to the fact that they are all in this together. Heidi's amazing energy and passion exemplifies how she lives every day to the fullest and helps others do the same.