Tennessee Titans fire head coach Mike Vrabel 

In six seasons with Tennessee, Vrabel had a 54-45 regular season record. They won the AFC South in 2020 and 2021.

Jan 09, 2024 at 01:05 PM
Mike Vrabel

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans announced that they fired head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons.

Hired in 2018, Vrabel led the Titans to four straight seasons with winning records. In 2019, they made it to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1999.

Between 2020 and 2021, the Titans won back-to-back AFC South championships. In 2021, they were the number one seed in the AFC.

In the last two seasons, the Titans have not been able to replicate the success of Vrabel's early years. They've won 13 of their last 34 games and have missed the playoffs both years.

This season the Titans went 6-11 and were fourth in the AFC South. 

Vrabel finished his tenure with a 56-48 record, including regular season and playoff games. He went 6-6 against the Colts.

