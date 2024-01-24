Tennessee Titans hire Bengals' offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans announced that their next head coach would be Brian Callahan, the offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals.
In his five seasons with the Bengals, Callahan's offenses routinely were one of the best in the NFL. The unit was the driving force behind their 2021 Super Bowl run and 2022 AFC Championship appearance.
|Season
|Record
|NFL Rank in Passing Yards per Game
|NFL Rank in Total Yards per Game
|Average Points Per Game
|2019
|2-14
|18th (228.3)
|26th (323.1)
|30th (17.4)
|2020
|4-11-1
|27th (215.5)
|30th (319.8)
|29th (19.4)
|2021
|10-7
|8th (256.0)
|14th (355.3)
|9th (26.3)
|2022
|12-4
|7th (257.9)
|11th (353.8)
|7th (25.7)
|2023
|9-8
|16th (229.1)
|23rd (318.9)
|16th (21.5)
Prior to joining the Bengals' coaching staff, Callahan served as an assistant coach for the Oakland Raiders (2018), Detroit Lions (2016-2017) and Denver Broncos (2011-2015). He worked with quarterbacks such as Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford and Peyton Manning during that time.
He replaces Mike Vrabel, who was fired by the Titans earlier this month. In his six seasons as their head coach, he led the team to a 54-45 regular season record, two AFC South titles and an AFC Championship appearance.