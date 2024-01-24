Tennessee Titans hire Bengals' offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach

Callahan started his tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019.

Jan 24, 2024 at 10:20 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Brian Callahan

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans announced that their next head coach would be Brian Callahan, the offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his five seasons with the Bengals, Callahan's offenses routinely were one of the best in the NFL. The unit was the driving force behind their 2021 Super Bowl run and 2022 AFC Championship appearance.

Table inside Article
Season Record NFL Rank in Passing Yards per Game NFL Rank in Total Yards per Game Average Points Per Game
2019 2-14 18th (228.3) 26th (323.1) 30th (17.4)
2020 4-11-1 27th (215.5) 30th (319.8) 29th (19.4)
2021 10-7 8th (256.0) 14th (355.3) 9th (26.3)
2022 12-4 7th (257.9) 11th (353.8) 7th (25.7)
2023 9-8 16th (229.1) 23rd (318.9) 16th (21.5)

Prior to joining the Bengals' coaching staff, Callahan served as an assistant coach for the Oakland Raiders (2018), Detroit Lions (2016-2017) and Denver Broncos (2011-2015). He worked with quarterbacks such as Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford and Peyton Manning during that time.

He replaces Mike Vrabel, who was fired by the Titans earlier this month. In his six seasons as their head coach, he led the team to a 54-45 regular season record, two AFC South titles and an AFC Championship appearance.

Related Content

news

Colts position recap: Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr. became just the fourth Colts pass catcher with over 100-plus catches and over 1,000 yards. 
news

Colts' assistant coaches Brian Bratton and Bryan Bing to coach at East-West Shrine Bowl

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl takes place Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
news

Peyton Manning set to coach AFC at Pro Bowl Games for second year

His brother, Eli, will coach the NFC.
news

Colts position recap: Running Backs

The Colts averaged the 10th-most rushing yards per game this season.
news

Colts position recap: Quarterbacks

When Anthony Richardson's season was cut short due to a shoulder injury, Gardner Minshew II stepped up in his place. In 13 starts, he won seven games.
news

Colts CB Dallis Flowers looking to pick up in 2024 where he left off in 2023

Flowers felt like he was playing the best ball of his career prior to an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 4. 
news

Indianapolis will host the 2025 NFL Combine

The Combine has been in Indianapolis since 1987.
news

Anthony Richardson's pairing with Jonathan Taylor an intriguing unknown as Colts eye more explosive offense in 2024

Anthony Richardson was on the field for two plays with Jonathan Taylor in 2023. 
news

Colts sign WR Terrell Bynum to reserve/future contract

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday. 
news

Zaire Franklin strives to be top linebacker in NFL after historic 2023 season

For the second-straight season, Franklin set a new franchise record in tackles with 179. He was voted a Pro Bowl alternate this season.
news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. pushed Colts' offensive line turnaround in 2023

The Colts' offensive line entered 2023 with the same starting five it had in 2022 – but with a new position coach. And that coach, Tony Sparano Jr., turned out to be the exact person the Colts' O-line needed. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising