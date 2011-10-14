TARIK GLENN TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF YOUTH ORGANIZATION

Retired All-Pro Offensive Tackle Assumes Leadership of Local Non-Profit

Oct 14, 2011 at 02:31 AM
INDIANAPOLIS – A retired Colts player known for his commitment to community service is joining a new team to purposefully impact Indianapolis youth. All-Pro offensive tackle Tarik Glenn has accepted the role of President of D.R.E.A.M. Alive, Inc., a non-profit organization that mentors middle- and high-school youth. Founded in 2001 by Tarik and his wife Maya, D.R.E.A.M. Alive seeks to develop students into community leaders through innovative after school programs emphasizing five principles: Discipline, Responsibility, Education, Achievement, and Motivation. The organization encourages youth to pursue their dreams while learning firsthand the value of community service.

In years past, Tarik has held a position on D.R.E.A.M. Alive's executive board while Maya served as board president. Recently, however, he has been compelled to assume a more active role within the organization. "I am so excited to have a chance to contribute to the Indianapolis community by helping build strong leaders among a key segment of our youth. Indianapolis gave me a chance to play with a winning team and passionately supported us through those years. Through D.R.E.A.M. Alive, I now have a chance to give back to our community by working to see the lives of some very special people transformed. We have great programs and are building another winning team, so we feel very blessed to have this opportunity."

D.R.E.A.M. Alive provides afterschool programs for 7th-12th grade youth that focus on community service, leadership development and academic success. Now in its tenth year, D.R.E.A.M. Alive continues to have an impact in the lives of its "scholars," their schools and the broader community. The program currently operates within two Indianapolis community schools; Shortridge Magnet High School (3401 N. Meridian St.) and Harshman Magnet Middle School (1501 E. 10th St.). Under Tarik's leadership D.R.E.A.M. Alive will be positioned to expand its reach to more schools in the near future.  .

Ever involved in community events, Tarik provided the keynote address at this year's Indiana Nonprofit Capacity Building Conference at IUPUI on September 28th, 2011. He spoke on the topic of "Giving Back to our Community: Why We Do What We Do."

About D.R.E.A.M. Alive

Since its inception in 2001, D.R.E.A.M. Alive has worked to serve students in grades 7-12 with opportunities for leadership development, community service and academic success. We at D.R.E.A.M. Alive believe that every person has value and deserves the opportunity to awaken their potential and find their purpose through Discipline, Responsibility, Education, Achievement, and Motivation. For more information, visit www.dreamaliveinc.org.

