STUDENT ALL STAR GRANTS

The Indianapolis Colts and Grange Insurance are offering Indiana students grants of up to $500 each to complete a service project in their community.

Sep 16, 2011 at 09:04 AM
Colts Community Relations

INDIANAPOLIS – For six consecutive seasons, the Indianapolis Colts and Grange Insurance have teamed up to present the Student All Star Grant program. Through this initiative, Indiana students, ages 13 and under, will have the opportunity to be awarded individual grants up to $500 to complete a community service project in their neighborhood.

The Student All Star Grant seeks to inspire and enable children to give back to their communities at a young age. The students are provided an opportunity to make a positive difference in their communities while strengthening their skill sets in a variety of areas, from helping to plan a fundraiser to building homes, and engaging their interest in helping others.

In the grant application process, students are asked to find local support among community partners in their efforts to help identify and fulfill a need within the community.  Students are then challenged to strategically think about and submit their plan for an opportunity to receive a Student All Star Grant.

Grant applications are now available online at www.colts.com/allstar. The deadline for this year's applications is October 28, 2011.

Once we have received and reviewed grant applications, grant recipients will be notified no later than December 9, 2011.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Announce 'Kicking The Stigma' Action Fund, Grant Program

The Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts today announced details on the Kicking The Stigma Action Fund, which they created to support nonprofits and organizations focusing on the education, support and advocacy of mental health and mental illnesses.
news

Kicking The Stigma Week Recap

Look back at all videos and social posts from the Indianapolis Colts first Kicking The Stigma Week fundraiser
news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification 
news

Kicking The Stigma: Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Join Virtual Fundraiser

New "Kicking The Stigma" public service announcement launched both locally and nationally
news

Kicking The Stigma: Irsays, Colts To Host Virtual Fundraiser For Mental Health Treatment, Education

Carson Daly, Cameron Crowe, Mike Epps, Rob Lowe, Darius Leonard, Peyton Manning & Tony Dungy to lend voices during May 3-6 event
news

Jaguars, Colts And Titans Make Donation In Support Of Texans And Houston Community Impacted By Winter Storms

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are supporting their fellow AFC South Division member, the Houston Texans, with a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund following the severe winter weather that swept through the country last week
news

George Taliaferro's Immeasurable Impact On NFL, Hoosier State

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look back at the impact of former Baltimore Colts Pro Bowler and Indiana University legend George Taliaferro, the first Black player ever drafted by an NFL team.
news

Black History Month: Nyheim Hines' Family Connection To Martin Luther King Jr., Greensboro Sit-In

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look at running back Nyheim Hines' family connection to Martin Luther King Jr. and the impactful Greensboro Sit-In of 1960.
news

Irsay Family, R.E.M. Work To Reduce Stigma Around Mental Illness Through "Kicking The Stigma" Initiative

A :60 public service announcement for "Kicking The Stigma" was created in cooperation with the band R.E.M. using their song "Everybody Hurts." The goal is to bring the message to a national audience through placement on CNN, Fox News and The NFL Network as well as being shown locally in Indianapolis.  
news

Colts Nominate QB Jacoby Brissett For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award

The Indianapolis Colts today named quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.
news

Colts, Irsay To Highlight Nonprofits, Charities In 'My Cause My Cleats' Campaign

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family and Head Coach Frank Reich – will participate in the My Cause My Cleats campaign, during which players may wear customized cleats during a game to highlight and support the charitable organization of their choice.
news

Meijer Teams Up with State of Indiana and Indianapolis Colts to Host Free Flu Shot Clinic 

Drive-through and walk-up flu shot clinic for everyone, regardless of insurance coverage
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising