STUDENT ALL STAR GRANTS

INDIANAPOLIS – For six consecutive seasons, the Indianapolis Colts and Grange Insurance have teamed up to present the Student All Star Grant program. Through this initiative, Indiana students, ages 13 and under, will have the opportunity to be awarded individual grants up to $500 to complete a community service project in their neighborhood.

The Student All Star Grant seeks to inspire and enable children to give back to their communities at a young age. The students are provided an opportunity to make a positive difference in their communities while strengthening their skill sets in a variety of areas, from helping to plan a fundraiser to building homes, and engaging their interest in helping others.

In the grant application process, students are asked to find local support among community partners in their efforts to help identify and fulfill a need within the community. Students are then challenged to strategically think about and submit their plan for an opportunity to receive a Student All Star Grant.

Grant applications are now available online at www.colts.com/allstar. The deadline for this year's applications is October 28, 2011.