Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

Fans now may attend the Tennessee game only by:

Purchasing a three-game Marvel Super Hero Pack , which includes tickets to games vs. AFC South opponents Houston, Jacksonville and Tennessee. A limited number of Marvel packs begin at $130 per pack , and include a custom "Blue" Super Hero bobble-head. Fans may purchase the ticket pack at Colts.com/Marvel.

, which includes tickets to games vs. AFC South opponents Houston, Jacksonville and Tennessee. A limited number of Marvel packs begin at , and include a custom "Blue" Super Hero bobble-head. Fans may purchase the ticket pack at Purchasing a limited number of standing-room-only group tickets or obstructed seat group tickets (minimum 10 seat purchase) by calling the Colts ticket office at 317-297-7000.

This is the third single-game ticket sell out for 2022, along with games vs. Kansas City (Sun., Sept. 25) and Pittsburgh (Mon., Nov. 28).