SECOND ANTHEM ANGEL HONORED

During his 27 years of employment in building maintenance at Hancock Regional Hospital, Marc has made service to mankind his top priority and his acts of kindness are truly an inspiration to everyone who knows him. Marc provided leadership at Hancock Regional Hospital in starting a group called Caring Community Partners, which has helped facilitate countless positive outcomes in India, Haiti, Mississippi, and even Greenwood, Indiana. He has made 4 trips to India where he helped build an orphanage for homeless children, a hospital, and a nursing school. Besides Marc's volunteer work overseas, he also offered his time to Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi after the destruction of Hurricane Katrina. He made frequent trips to Bay Saint Louis where he helped rebuild their hospital, outlying clinics that provided medical care to the poor in that area, and offered his expertise in restoring other devastated structures. Lastly, Marc led the renovation of the "Kenny Butler Soup Kitchen" which created a safe place for the homeless people of Greenwood to come and receive shelter and warm meals. Congratulations to our Anthem Angel Marc Petrey, of Greenwood, IN.