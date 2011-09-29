SECOND ANTHEM ANGEL HONORED

The Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield recognize their second Hoosier hero of the 2011 season.

Sep 29, 2011 at 08:24 AM
Colts Community Relations

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are proud to announce the second "Anthem Angel" of the 2011-2012 season: Marc Petrey.

Marc Petrey, nominated by Robert C. Keen, Ph. D., has donated his time to people in need all over the world.

During his 27 years of employment in building maintenance at Hancock Regional Hospital, Marc has made service to mankind his top priority and his acts of kindness are truly an inspiration to everyone who knows him. Marc provided leadership at Hancock Regional Hospital in starting a group called Caring Community Partners, which has helped facilitate countless positive outcomes in India, Haiti, Mississippi, and even Greenwood, Indiana. He has made 4 trips to India where he helped build an orphanage for homeless children, a hospital, and a nursing school. Besides Marc's volunteer work overseas, he also offered his time to Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi after the destruction of Hurricane Katrina. He made frequent trips to Bay Saint Louis where he helped rebuild their hospital, outlying clinics that provided medical care to the poor in that area, and offered his expertise in restoring other devastated structures. Lastly, Marc led the renovation of the "Kenny Butler Soup Kitchen" which created a safe place for the homeless people of Greenwood to come and receive shelter and warm meals. Congratulations to our Anthem Angel Marc Petrey, of Greenwood, IN.

In honor of Marc's outstanding service, he received four (4) VIP Club Seat Tickets the Colts vs. Steelers game, a feature story with their photo in the Colts gameday magazine (the Scout), as well as on-field recognition at the game.

"Anthem Angels…Honoring Everyday Heroes" was established by the Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to pay tribute to Hoosier "First Respondents" who have gone above the call of duty in human-service related professions.

* *

Nominations are still being accepted for upcoming 2011 home games. For more information about Anthem Angels, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, please visit www.colts.com/anthemangels.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Announce 'Kicking The Stigma' Action Fund, Grant Program

The Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts today announced details on the Kicking The Stigma Action Fund, which they created to support nonprofits and organizations focusing on the education, support and advocacy of mental health and mental illnesses.
news

Kicking The Stigma Week Recap

Look back at all videos and social posts from the Indianapolis Colts first Kicking The Stigma Week fundraiser
news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification 
news

Kicking The Stigma: Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Join Virtual Fundraiser

New "Kicking The Stigma" public service announcement launched both locally and nationally
news

Kicking The Stigma: Irsays, Colts To Host Virtual Fundraiser For Mental Health Treatment, Education

Carson Daly, Cameron Crowe, Mike Epps, Rob Lowe, Darius Leonard, Peyton Manning & Tony Dungy to lend voices during May 3-6 event
news

Jaguars, Colts And Titans Make Donation In Support Of Texans And Houston Community Impacted By Winter Storms

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are supporting their fellow AFC South Division member, the Houston Texans, with a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund following the severe winter weather that swept through the country last week
news

George Taliaferro's Immeasurable Impact On NFL, Hoosier State

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look back at the impact of former Baltimore Colts Pro Bowler and Indiana University legend George Taliaferro, the first Black player ever drafted by an NFL team.
news

Black History Month: Nyheim Hines' Family Connection To Martin Luther King Jr., Greensboro Sit-In

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look at running back Nyheim Hines' family connection to Martin Luther King Jr. and the impactful Greensboro Sit-In of 1960.
news

Irsay Family, R.E.M. Work To Reduce Stigma Around Mental Illness Through "Kicking The Stigma" Initiative

A :60 public service announcement for "Kicking The Stigma" was created in cooperation with the band R.E.M. using their song "Everybody Hurts." The goal is to bring the message to a national audience through placement on CNN, Fox News and The NFL Network as well as being shown locally in Indianapolis.  
news

Colts Nominate QB Jacoby Brissett For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award

The Indianapolis Colts today named quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.
news

Colts, Irsay To Highlight Nonprofits, Charities In 'My Cause My Cleats' Campaign

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family and Head Coach Frank Reich – will participate in the My Cause My Cleats campaign, during which players may wear customized cleats during a game to highlight and support the charitable organization of their choice.
news

Meijer Teams Up with State of Indiana and Indianapolis Colts to Host Free Flu Shot Clinic 

Drive-through and walk-up flu shot clinic for everyone, regardless of insurance coverage
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising