Prior to the Colts vs. Vikings game on September 16, the Colts and Teachers’ Treasures will be collecting new and gently used school supplies.

Sep 14, 2012 at 03:26 AM
Colts Community Relations
INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, September 16, the Colts will team up with Teachers' Treasures to host a School Supply Drive prior to the Colts vs. Vikings game. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., volunteers will collect school supplies from Colts fans to benefit Teachers' Treasures. Donations will be collected at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate. 

All school items will be donated to Teachers' Treasures. Items collected will benefit over 1,700 Indianapolis area school teachers with resources to provide their students with school supplies.

Teachers' Treasures is a nonprofit charitable organization established in 2000. Teachers' Treasures offers teachers supplies such as paper, pencils, erasers, crayons, various art supplies, books, and some classroom furniture. In the last 12 years, Teachers' Treasures has donated over $30 million worth of free school supplies to Marion County schools.

The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2012 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game. Upcoming collections include Geared for Health, WTHR's Coats for Kids and Meijer's SACKing Hunger Food Drive. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About Teachers' Treasures

Teachers' Treasures provides teachers a retail-like store serving more than 200 K-12 schools (public, charter, private and parochial) in the greater Indianapolis area with a high percentage of the student population from a family in need. For a minimal annual fee, teachers from eligible schools are able to "shop" free of charge once a month selecting from hundreds of items a classroom teacher and students can use. Everything in the store is donated or purchased with contributions designated for that purpose. For more information about Teachers' Treasures, visit www.teacherstreasures.org.

