Why Colts see Samson Ebukam's strip-sack as a sign they're peaking at right time

From the suspension of starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart to the decision to waive linebacker Shaquille Leonard, the Colts defense has been dealt some tough blows over the past month. However, rather than falter and use the changes in personnel as an excuse, the defense has been playing some of its best ball.

During their current three-game win streak, they've forced seven turnovers and have sacked opposing quarterbacks 15 times.

"We're 3-0 in November. We're right where we want to be making a push for the playoffs," linebacker E.J. Speed said. "Not to down anyone else further in our schedule, but I feel like we are at our peak right now. We're playing good and we're just gonna keep rolling with this momentum into the playoffs."

In Sunday's 27-20 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Colts' knack for creating turnovers reared its head at the perfect time.

With 1:36 left in the game, the Buccaneers were slowly gaining momentum as they were doing their best to drive downfield to score a game-tying touchdown.

That all changed on third-and-4 when defensive end Samson Ebukam beat star left tackle Tristan Wirfs on the edge to knock the ball out of the hands of quarterback Baker Mayfield.