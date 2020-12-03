Colts Sign P Ryan Allen To Practice Squad

Allen, 6-2, 220 pounds, has played in 105 career games in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2019) and New England Patriots (2013-18). He has totaled 445 punts for 20,102 yards (45.2 avg./40.0 net avg.) with 167 pinned inside the 20-yard line. Allen has appeared in 16 postseason contests and has compiled 58 punts for 2,487 yards (42.9 avg./38.9 net avg.) with 25 pinned inside the 20-yard line. He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2013.