Colts Sign P Ryan Allen To Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today signed punter Ryan Allen to the practice squad.
Allen, 6-2, 220 pounds, has played in 105 career games in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2019) and New England Patriots (2013-18). He has totaled 445 punts for 20,102 yards (45.2 avg./40.0 net avg.) with 167 pinned inside the 20-yard line. Allen has appeared in 16 postseason contests and has compiled 58 punts for 2,487 yards (42.9 avg./38.9 net avg.) with 25 pinned inside the 20-yard line. He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2013.
In 2020, Allen has spent time on the Titans' active roster and practice squad. He played in one game and registered eight punts for 404 yards (50.5 avg./40.0 net avg.).