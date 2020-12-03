Transactions

Presented by

Colts Sign P Ryan Allen To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed punter Ryan Allen to the practice squad.

Dec 03, 2020 at 08:38 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
ryan allen transaction web

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today signed punter Ryan Allen to the practice squad.

Allen, 6-2, 220 pounds, has played in 105 career games in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2019) and New England Patriots (2013-18). He has totaled 445 punts for 20,102 yards (45.2 avg./40.0 net avg.) with 167 pinned inside the 20-yard line. Allen has appeared in 16 postseason contests and has compiled 58 punts for 2,487 yards (42.9 avg./38.9 net avg.) with 25 pinned inside the 20-yard line. He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2013.

In 2020, Allen has spent time on the Titans' active roster and practice squad. He played in one game and registered eight punts for 404 yards (50.5 avg./40.0 net avg.).

Related Content

news

Colts, Irsay To Highlight Nonprofits, Charities In 'My Cause My Cleats' Campaign

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family and Head Coach Frank Reich – will participate in the My Cause My Cleats campaign, during which players may wear customized cleats during a game to highlight and support the charitable organization of their choice.
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Jonathan Taylor Back From Reserve/COVID-19 List; Ryan Kelly Returns To Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Houston Texans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

How to Watch Colts @ Texans

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans on Sunday, December 6th (Week 13).
news

Colts Release Week 13 Unofficial Depth Chart For Texans Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans (4-7)? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Release RB Darius Jackson 

The Indianapolis Colts today released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
news

Colts Injury/COVID-19 Updates: Anthony Castonzo, Ryan Kelly, DeForest Buckner & More

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to reporters on Monday, the day after the team's Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans. What injury and COVID-19-related updates did he have on tackle Anthony Castonzo, center Ryan Kelly, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and more?
news

Frank Reich On Rigoberto Sanchez: 'We Have No Doubt That He Will Overcome This'

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez today revealed a recent cancer diagnosis that will require a surgical procedure on Tuesday. Head coach Frank Reich said Sanchez and the team are "optimistic about the prognosis" and that "we're here supporting him and just praying for a speedy recovery."
news

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Today, Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez posted the following to his Instagram account (@rjsanchez)
news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Titans (2020, Week 12)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans? Here are Five Things Learned.
news

'Not Good Enough:' Colts Outslugged By Titans In Crucial AFC South Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, as expected, traded punches early in Sunday's Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, but Tennessee was able to flip a switch and dominate in all three phases the rest of the way, handing Indy a 45-26 loss and taking control of the AFC South Division race.
news

By The Numbers: Titans 45, Colts 26

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Season Tickets On Sale!

Season Tickets On Sale!

Indianapolis Colts 2021 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans everywhere the opportunity to join the team's season ticket member family for the 2021 season and beyond.

Learn More

Advertising