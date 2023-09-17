Zack Moss' fight for extra yards helps re-vamp Colts rushing attack against Houston Texans

Zack Moss led all players during Sunday's game with 88 rushing yards.

Sep 17, 2023 at 07:22 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Moss vs. HOU

After Zack Moss was given the go-ahead to play Week 2 against the Houston Texans, he sparked a Colts run game that only got 25 rushing yards out of their running backs in Week 1.

In his 2023 debut, he picked up right where he left off last season and rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. He also had four catches for 19 yards.

"It felt good," Moss said. "It's definitely been a while, so it just felt good to get back out there and play the game."

Sunday's game was the first time Moss has played since the team's 2022 Week 18 game against the Houston Texans. In July, Moss broke his arm which led him to miss the team's three preseason games and Week 1.

His presence on the field was a welcome sign for head coach Shane Steichen.

"It's great to get Zack back out there running hard, he was physical, he saw the holes well, made some tight, tough runs inside to get a few extra yards," Steichen said.

That was especially evident in the second quarter when Moss was a catalyst for their third scoring drive of the game. Moss had four carries that series for 30 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown run.

He was able to have that production because of his ability to withstand contact and even dish out some of his own. According to Pro Football Focus, Moss averaged 3.0 yards after contact.

"It's just the momentum of finishing the play," right tackle Braden Smith said. "He could easily just fall to the ground. But you see how hungry he is to get the extra yards like a real grinder. That just builds momentum. It instills an attitude in the offense."

