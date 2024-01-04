Running back Zack Moss nears return to the field after missing last two games

Moss has been out with a forearm injury. He leads the team with 764 rushing yards.

Jan 04, 2024 at 03:52 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Moss Return W18

During head coach Shane Steichen's final media address before Saturday's game against the Houston Texans, he announced that the team had not yet ruled out any players.

That's a positive sign, especially for running back Zack Moss, who was listed as questionable on Thursday's final practice report. While recovering from a forearm injury, he has had to miss the last two games.

Prior to his injury, he'd played in 13 games and rushed for 764 yards and five touchdowns on 177 carries. He also had 37 receptions for 192 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

One half of the Colts' dynamic rushing duo, Steichen said having Moss on the field gives the offense a big boost.

"It'd be big obviously to get Zack back out there if he's available to go," Steichen said. "It would be great. And to have that one-two punch back there - what he's done all year has been awesome."

If Moss does play this week, it would be a chance for him to extend his already impressive resume against the Texans.

In three career games versus Houston, Moss has averaged 87.7 yards per game and scored three rushing touchdowns. When the Colts faced them in Week 2, he rushed for a team-high 88 yards and a touchdown.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: D-line vs. Texans' O-line, rushing success at Lucas Oil Stadium, zooming out on 2023 playoff push

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 18 with questions on how the Colts will try to get after C.J. Stroud, why the team's run the ball better at home and if the 2023 season will be viewed as a success no matter the outcome on Saturday night. 
news

Colts do not rule out any players for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts will earn at least a wild card spot in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Texans on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Why Colts' showdown with Texans could be preview of AFC South's hyper-competitive future

All four teams in the AFC South have young, promising quarterbacks and head coaches who've shown to be the right fit for their respective franchise. 
news

Four Colts named alternates to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were named alternates on Wednesday. 
news

Colts G Quenton Nelson selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Nelson has earned a spot in the Pro Bowl in every season of his career. 
news

Practice Notebook: Colts' trust in Ronnie Harrison Jr. pays off; updates on Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Zack Moss ahead of Week 18 game vs. Texans

The Colts signed Ronnie Harrison Jr. to their practice squad and then 53-man roster with the plan of converting him to linebacker. In Week 17, he moved back to his natural position – safety – to give the Colts a much-needed veteran presence on the back end of their defense. 
news

The Colts saw Shane Steichen as the 'best fit for us' in February. The reasons he was hired have turned into reasons the Colts are one win away from the AFC Playoffs.

Colts players across the team – not just on offense – have bought into and been empowered by their head coach's authentic, honest mentality. And it has the Colts on the brink of reaching the playoffs for the first time in three years. 
news

Inside Colts' locker room, message and mentality stay the same ahead of win-and-in Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The winner of Saturday night's Colts-Texans game will at least make the playoffs, and would win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. 
news

Practice Notebook: Colts reflect on growth since Week 2 matchup against Houston Texans

This season, the Colts have overcome a 3-5 start to the season, a flurry of injuries and roster turnover to be one win away from securing a playoff spot.
news

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to call Colts-Texans Week 18 game on ESPN

ESPN's top NFL crew will call the TV broadcast of Saturday night's win-and-in game at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising