Running back Zack Moss nears return to the field after missing last two games

During head coach Shane Steichen's final media address before Saturday's game against the Houston Texans, he announced that the team had not yet ruled out any players.

That's a positive sign, especially for running back Zack Moss, who was listed as questionable on Thursday's final practice report. While recovering from a forearm injury, he has had to miss the last two games.

Prior to his injury, he'd played in 13 games and rushed for 764 yards and five touchdowns on 177 carries. He also had 37 receptions for 192 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

One half of the Colts' dynamic rushing duo, Steichen said having Moss on the field gives the offense a big boost.

"It'd be big obviously to get Zack back out there if he's available to go," Steichen said. "It would be great. And to have that one-two punch back there - what he's done all year has been awesome."

If Moss does play this week, it would be a chance for him to extend his already impressive resume against the Texans.