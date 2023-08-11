What Colts rookies are looking to show in their preseason debut vs. Bills

WESTFIELD, Ind - This Saturday, the Colts open up preseason play against the Buffalo Bills.

Though the team's veterans have been through their fair share of preseasons before, this presents a significant opportunity for the rookies.

Not only will this game serve as their first taste of NFL action, but for many, it will be their first time ever attending an NFL game.

Ahead of the once-in-a-lifetime experience, I asked rookies: defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, offensive tackle Blake Freeland, running back Evan Hull, defensive end Titus Leo and cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Darius Rush a series of questions ranging from their emotions ahead of the game to what they hope to prove to this preseason.

Here are their responses:

How do you feel like you have grown from the moment you got drafted to where we are right now?

Hull: I would say the biggest thing is I've grown a lot of my faith just through this process because it's a lot of ups and downs. It's a lot of having to be patient. And it's a lot of moments where you're kind of in this pressure cooker a little bit, you're always being evaluated. And I had to realize at some point that like, I had to just trust God in those moments where they feel like really big moments where, you know, I'm on a big stage and I got to perform, or I got to do things right. So that was - that's the biggest thing. My prayer life has changed. And, you know, I've just been leaning into Him through this whole process.

Leo: I've been learning a lot. Just being a nine technique and moving around the defense, it's a learning process. But I've developed a lot in the sense of it's no more thinking for me. I just go out there and I know what to do. It just comes down to small technique and hand placement. But getting to the ball and making plays? It's second to none now because I'm not thinking about the playbook. That's because I believe I have a comprehension of the playbook and now it's about going out there and executing the technique.

Rush: Honestly, I mean, every level is different. Every level is much faster. At this level right here, you also got to be able to process things a little bit quicker as well. So, you got to become a true student of the game. So that means extra meeting time, meeting with coaches and things like that. So just a little bit of things I've done off the field. And then from the on the field standpoint, I just got to be the person I am and just be able to come out here and give it 100% every day. So, just to come on here and work on my fundamentals and my technique. That's a big thing for me.

From being a fan of the NFL to becoming an NFL player, where are your emotions as your first game approaches?

Adebawore: I would say it's gonna be like game day. [I'm] excited to play in front of a whole bunch of people, obviously play another team with people I don't practice against every day. So that kind of adds an extra level of intensity. And so, this is a way I can go out and prove myself, so it's a good opportunity, I think to showcase my abilities.

Freeland: It's something you dream of as a little kid growing up. You think about this when you're playing ball. It's kind of surreal that it's finally happening, you know? It's always been a goal, so this is a great opportunity. I'm excited to go out there and take advantage of that and show what I got.