Reggie Wayne Hoping Third Time's The Charm For Hall Of Fame In 2022

Despite being a finalist for the second consecutive year, legendary former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne tonight was not among those selected for induction for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. He now turns his focus to 2022 and being selected in his third year of eligibility, like former teammate Marvin Harrison.

Feb 06, 2021 at 10:45 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — At this point, when it comes to Reggie Wayne being selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it's when, not if.

Wayne, we learned tonight, officially won't be joining fellow Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. But as a finalist for the second consecutive year, the former great Colts wide receiver will assuredly be getting his gold jacket sooner rather than later.

Wayne will no doubt still be celebrating two of his former teammates in Manning, who tonight became a first-ballot selection with the Class of 2021, as well as running back Edgerrin James, who was selected for induction as part of the Class of 2020. Both James (Aug. 8) and Manning (Aug. 9) are set to formally be enshrined into Canton this summer.

Like his former teammate and fellow wide receiver, Marvin Harrison, and his eventual induction in 2016, Wayne turns his focus to 2022 and the possibility of being a Hall of Fame selection in his third year of eligibility.

Wayne certainly has earned his bust in Canton.

One of the greatest receivers in franchise history, Wayne played 14 seasons (2001-14) with the Colts after being selected by the team in the first round (30th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. In a franchise record 211 games, Wayne totaled 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro in 2010, Wayne ranks 10th in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards and is tied for 23rd in receiving touchdowns.

He saved his best performances for the biggest of stages, however, as he caught 93 passes for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns in 21 career playoff games; Wayne ranks second in league history, only trailing Jerry Rice, in postseason receptions, and ranks fourth all-time in postseason receiving yards.

Wayne, whose long touchdown pass from Manning was a key piece to the Colts' victory over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, was also a member of the 2009 Colts AFC Championship team. He became the 15th inductee into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018.

