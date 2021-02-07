Reggie Wayne Hoping Third Time's The Charm For Hall Of Fame In 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — At this point, when it comes to Reggie Wayne being selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it's when, not if.

Wayne, we learned tonight, officially won't be joining fellow Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. But as a finalist for the second consecutive year, the former great Colts wide receiver will assuredly be getting his gold jacket sooner rather than later.

Wayne will no doubt still be celebrating two of his former teammates in Manning, who tonight became a first-ballot selection with the Class of 2021, as well as running back Edgerrin James, who was selected for induction as part of the Class of 2020. Both James (Aug. 8) and Manning (Aug. 9) are set to formally be enshrined into Canton this summer.