Redskins Head Coach Joe Gibbs Quotes

  HEAD COACH JOE GIBBS (on update of their season) “We started off 2-4 which I think was a surprise to all of us. We’ve got a group of hard-working guys.

Oct 17, 2006 at 08:00 PM

HEAD COACH JOE GIBBS (on update of their season)

"We started off 2-4 which I think was a surprise to all of us. We've got a group of hard-working guys.  I think they're dedicated to what they do.  We had a very good off-season and started off the year and for whatever reason we just couldn't get it going.  We lost all four of our pre-season games.  Going into the regular season, we lose our first two, we bounced back and won a couple, now we lose two more.  It's a real struggle for us.  In sports it's something that can happen to you.  One week doesn't guarantee you the next week up here and certainly one year doesn't guarantee you anything the next year.  You have to earn it every year and I think you have to earn it every week and we haven't done that four times, so as a consequence you get yourself in a hole."

HEAD COACH JOE GIBBS (on their identity as a passing, running or balanced team)

"I think we kind of know what we are, we've talked it over.  I think we all have a good feel for what we are.  It's just if you don't play that way by the principles of what you think your system is and what you feel like is your identity and if you get away from that, then you lose football games.  I think we have a good feel for what we want to be. "

HEAD COACH JOE GIBBS (on being a running team)

"We have a good feel for what we want to be.  I would say balanced.  If you go into any game up here and you were to say with the exception of Indy, 'We're going to throw it every down,' you're going to get beat.  They (Indy) happen to be one of the teams that can that go out if they want to throw it every down, they can throw it every down and probably win games.  If they really wanted to run it they could probably do that too every down.  I think for us personally what we feel like is we need to be balanced.  When we've played well this year, we've been balanced."

HEAD COACH JOE GIBBS (on running the ball until being stopped by an opponent)

"If you made up your mind to run the ball on every down you're going to get into real trouble.  I don't think you can do it.  I don't think anybody up here is good enough to do that.  If you look at the two games we won and how many times we ran it and how many times we threw it, I think that would be the perfect mix for us which was about 40 runs and 35 passes.  Generally when we play well that's what we do, we're balanced.  We haven't been able to do that in other games because other people, first of all they stopped us and secondly we were behind in the second half and things like that, that kind of happens to you."

HEAD COACH JOE GIBBS (on advantages/disadvantages of playing outside of the conference)

"I think they (Colts) definitely have an advantage.  First of all they're playing at home and that (RCA Dome) is a tough place to play.  They're very different to prepare for.  They have a very unusual offensive style.  They've got one of the premier guys that's ever played the game playing quarterback, he's phenomenal, super smart, does all the right things.  They're well balanced if you try to take away the pass on them, and to be quite truthful they'll give you the run.  They're a very unusual team to get ready for because obviously there's a lot of no-huddle and stuff that's diff

