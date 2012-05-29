



INDIANAPOLIS – Read. Tutor. Mentor. It is a simple mantra that United Way of Central Indiana (UWCI) is spreading to encourage more volunteers to help make an impact on a child's success in school and in life.

Colts veteran S Antoine Bethea continues to lead by example as he participates in United Way's Read 'Round the Circle on Thursday, June 7 at 5 p.m. at Monument Circle.

You are invited to join this rally to help UWCI break the national reading relay record of a single book! Visit uwci.org to register for Read 'Round the Circle. The first 500 people who register will receive an event T-shirt.

Volunteers at the event will each give an hour to take a turn at reading a sentence from Charlotte's Web, a popular children's novel.

"We chose this story about Wilbur, the pig, because it makes the point to kids that they can expect help from any direction," said Alan Witchey, United Way's Volunteer Center director.

Every year, more than one million students drop out of high school in the United States.

Bethea teamed up with United Way to tackle this issue by taking the official role of TEAM NFL representative on behalf of the Colts. TEAM NFL stems from a partnership between United Way Worldwide and the National Football League, with a goal of recruiting one million volunteer readers, tutors and mentors by 2014.

Through TEAM NFL, a core group of college-educated, civic-minded players from each of the 32 NFL teams are charged with using their relationships and reach to help United Way cut in half the number of high school dropouts by 2018.

"That idea is at the heart of the LIVE UNITED movement," said Witchey. "Children who have good adult role models reading to them and teaching them the importance of education and staying in school are more likely to succeed in school and in life. By getting involved today, you can help change a child's future."

Locally, United Way has set a goal to mobilize 5,000 new education volunteers in Central Indiana. Bethea, with the help of the Colts, has committed to helping recruit 3,000 volunteer pledges for UWCI by 2014.

Take the first step to help UWCI reach its goal by registering now atwww.uwci.orgfor Read 'Round the Circle with Bethea on June 7!

About United Way of Central Indiana: United Way of Central Indiana helps people learn more, earn more and lead safe and healthy lives. United Way gets things done by mobilizing people and community partners in six Central Indiana counties to identify, advance and advocate the best solutions. LIVE UNITED is a call to action for everyone to be part of the change. Visit uwci.org for more information.