RE/MAX OF INDIANA'S 'HOME TURF' CONTEST WINNER







A little over five months ago RE/MAX of Indiana announced the results of a statewide contest with fellow sponsors the Indianapolis Colts and Lowe's Home Improvement. Lee Ann Baldridge of Mooresville, Ind., was selected from nearly 200 contestants who entered the RE/MAX of Indiana Home Turf promotion.

To enter, individuals were asked to describe in 250 words or less why their town or city is the best in Indiana. The prize package consisted of a landscape-enhancement package and installation for their yard, four tickets to a Colts home game and passes to the field.

"Reading Lee Ann's description of what made her hometown the best provided a personal and heartfelt reflection of the pride she feels in being a resident of Mooresville," said Leslie Payne, RE/MAX of Indiana's director of communications. "We're pleased to join the Indianapolis Colts and Lowe's Home Improvement in bringing to light how special the cities and towns in this state are and what makes Indiana such a great place to live."

The winning entry from Lee Ann Baldridge had much to say about why her hometown is the best.

"A lot of people may leave, but in a few years, they come back to settle down and raise their family," said Baldridge, who moved back to Mooresville herself seven years ago after living in Indianapolis for 12 years. She called out many of the community's traits, including its place in history where the state flag was designed, as well as the home of Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam War veteran, Sammy L. Davis.

"It is still a place where military service is honored, where people stop and cars pull over for a funeral procession," she said. "Neighbors still care about neighbors and watch out for one another. I'm proud to say I'm from Mooresville, Indiana."