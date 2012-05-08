RE/MAX OF INDIANA'S 'HOME TURF' CONTEST WINNER

The Indianapolis Colts and Blue recently visited the RE/MAX of Indiana’s ‘Home Turf’ Contest winner, Lee Ann Baldridge, at her home in Mooresville, IN. Lowe’s Home Improvement was also on hand putting the finishing touches on her brand new deck. Blue provided a Colts Grille cover, door mat and flag to give the deck the Colts feel Lee Ann was looking for.

May 08, 2012 at 02:29 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

remax.jpg



A little over five months ago RE/MAX of Indiana announced the results of a statewide contest with fellow sponsors the Indianapolis Colts and Lowe's Home Improvement.  Lee Ann Baldridge of Mooresville, Ind., was selected from nearly 200 contestants who entered the RE/MAX of Indiana Home Turf promotion.

To enter, individuals were asked to describe in 250 words or less why their town or city is the best in Indiana. The prize package consisted of a landscape-enhancement package and installation for their yard, four tickets to a Colts home game and passes to the field.

"Reading Lee Ann's description of what made her hometown the best provided a personal and heartfelt reflection of the pride she feels in being a resident of Mooresville," said Leslie Payne, RE/MAX of Indiana's director of communications. "We're pleased to join the Indianapolis Colts and Lowe's Home Improvement in bringing to light how special the cities and towns in this state are and what makes Indiana such a great place to live."

The winning entry from Lee Ann Baldridge had much to say about why her hometown is the best.

"A lot of people may leave, but in a few years, they come back to settle down and raise their family," said Baldridge, who moved back to Mooresville herself seven years ago after living in Indianapolis for 12 years. She called out many of the community's traits, including its place in history where the state flag was designed, as well as the home of Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam War veteran, Sammy L. Davis.

"It is still a place where military service is honored, where people stop and cars pull over for a funeral procession," she said. "Neighbors still care about neighbors and watch out for one another. I'm proud to say I'm from Mooresville, Indiana."

Baldridge learned of the RE/MAX of Indiana Home Turf contest from the Indianapolis Colts website. Born and raised in Mooresville, she has been a Colts season ticket holder since the team moved from Baltimore in 1984. As part of the winning prize, RE/MAX of Indiana provided a donation to the winner's local high school athletic program. In addition to her work as a research histologist for the Indiana University School of Medicine, Baldridge serves as assistant coach to the Mooresville High School Girls Basketball team.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

