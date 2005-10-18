Rams Post-Game Quotes

*October 17, 2005 *

St. LouisRams vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

INTERIM HEAD COACH JOE VITT (general comments on game)

"Our football team had a very good week of preparation. We came out of the blocks smoking. But then Marc (Bulger) got hurt, we had a couple of turnovers, and gave them a couple of third-down conversions. Whenever you let a good football team like the Colts get on a run, it's tough to put your finger in the dike."

INTERIM HEAD COACH JOE VITT (general comments)

"We're going to move on from here, though, and get back to work this week and do everything we can to get this thing righted."

INTERIM HEAD COACH JOE VITT (on Marc Bulger's injury)

"He's going to get further evaluation and we should know something definitely by Wednesday."

INTERIM HEAD COACH JOE VITT (on Jamie Martin replacing Bulger)

"Jamie's a professional, and he was born and raised in this system. He knows it very well. He felt terrible after the game for not taking some check downs. He wanted to take responsibility for this loss, but this is a team loss."

INTERIM HEAD COACH JOE VITT (on scoring early on the Colts defense)

"The guys came out with great intent, but obviously a 17-point lead isn't good enough with the Colts. They're explosive and when something bad happens, it snowballs. We've got to do a better job of overcoming adversity and get stops on defense, first downs on offense and get the game back under control again."

QB-JAMIE MARTIN (on the turnaround)

"We had the turnovers late in the game and put our defense in a bad spot. We just didn't move the ball in the second half. They're a good defense. They adjusted to what we were doing"

QB-MARC BULGER (on his injury)