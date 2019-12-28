UPDATED: Three Colts Ruled Out, Two Doubtful Sunday Against Jaguars

» Moore II suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter of the Colts' Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans; he was initially ruled questionable to return, but did not end up getting back to the field. He has missed the Colts' last three games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, but was able to return to practice for the first time on Friday, when he was a limited participant. If Moore II is out on Sunday for a fourth straight game, or if he is limited, look for Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III and the recently-signed Briean Boddy-Calhoun to get added snaps both at outside cornerback and lined up in the slot. The Colts also have cornerbacks Picasso Nelson Jr. and Jackson Porter on their practice squad if needed.