UPDATED: Three Colts Ruled Out, Two Doubtful Sunday Against Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out three players — defensive end/tackle Denico Autry, running back Jordan Wilkins and cornerback Quincy Wilson — while two others — cornerback Kenny Moore II and safety Khari Willis — are doubtful for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is labeled as questionable, meanwhile. Guard Quenton Nelson, who was originally labeled as questionable, has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is expected to play, the team announced on Saturday.
RULED OUT
» Autry began feeling concussion-like symptoms after the Colts' Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and was subsequently placed in the league's concussion protocol. He has since missed the last two weeks of practice. With Autry out for a second straight game Sunday, look for Margus Hunt, Tyquan Lewis and Trevon Coley to continue getting added snaps at defensive tackle opposite starter Grover Stewart; the Colts also have defensive linemen Roderick Young and Gerri Green on their practice squad if needed.
» Wilkins (knee) initially appeared on the injury report on Thursday, when he was a limited participant; he was also limited on Friday. With Wilkins officially out on Sunday against the Jaguars, look for Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Williams to get added snaps at running back behind starter Marlon Mack. The Colts also have running back Darius Jackson on their practice squad if needed.
» Wilson suffered a shoulder injury during the third quarter of the Colts' Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, and did not return. He has not practiced since, missing last Sunday's Week 16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. With Wilson missing his second straight game on Sunday, look for Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III and Briean Boddy-Calhoun to see added time at cornerback; the Colts also have Picasso Nelson Jr. and Jackson Porter on their practice squad if needed.
——————
DOUBTFUL
» Moore II suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter of the Colts' Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans; he was initially ruled questionable to return, but did not end up getting back to the field. He has missed the Colts' last three games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, but was able to return to practice for the first time on Friday, when he was a limited participant. If Moore II is out on Sunday for a fourth straight game, or if he is limited, look for Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III and the recently-signed Briean Boddy-Calhoun to get added snaps both at outside cornerback and lined up in the slot. The Colts also have cornerbacks Picasso Nelson Jr. and Jackson Porter on their practice squad if needed.
» Willis suffered what was initially described as a burner injury in the third quarter of last Sunday's Week 16 victory over the Carolina Panthers, and did not return to the game. He was estimated to have missed Wednesday had the team practiced, and then did not participate on Thursday or Friday with a shoulder injury. If Willis is limited or misses Sunday's game against the Jaguars, then Clayton Geathers and George Odum could be in line for added snaps at safety alongside starter Malik Hooker.
——————
QUESTIONABLE
» Muhammad (groin) initially appeared on the injury report on Wednesday, when he was estimated to have been a non-participant during that day's session had the team held practice. He then did not practice when the team returned on Thursday, but was a full participant on Friay. If Muhammad is limited or misses Sunday's game against the Jaguars, look for Ben Banogu and versatile defensive linemen Tyquan Lewis and Margus Hunt to possibly get added snaps behind starters Justin Houston and Jabaal Sheard; the team also has rookie defensive end Gerri Green on its practice squad if needed.
——————
Injury report
Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):
» DNP: DT/DE Denico Autry (concussion; out); T Anthony Castonzo (not injury related); WR T.Y. Hilton (not injury related); DE Justin Houston (not injury related); DE Jabaal Sheard (not injury related); S Khari Willis (shoulder; doubtful); CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder; out)
» Limited: CB Kenny Moore II (ankle; doubtful); RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle; out)
» Full: LB Darius Leonard (back); DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (groin; questionable); G/C Quenton Nelson (concussion); DT Grover Stewart (knee)