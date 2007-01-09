QB-Peyton Manning Quotes

* *

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on facing Ed Reed, Ray Lewis and Baltimore's defense)

"The entire defense is a tremendous challenge. Those two players are very special, but really all of them, they're outstanding and all three phases of the defense tackle real well, they all run real well, so we have a big-time challenge in front of us from an offensive standpoint."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if he approaches the game the same anyway knowing he is facing a defense like Baltimore's)

"You always want to be sharp, obviously, but a lot of the same, general principles in place. You want to protect the ball and convert on third down and if you get down there inside the red zone, you want to try to get a touchdown. They're No. 1 I think in third downs and No. 1 in the red zone as well, so everything that you want to do, I'm sure that all teams want to do, Baltimore does an excellent job of defending that. So, you just want to try to be sharp offensively and find a way to protect the ball and score some points."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on still trying to do what the Colts do)

"We have no choice. They are excellent across the board, and really there are no weaknesses in the entire defense. But we have to try to find a way to make some plays and get some points on the board, if possible."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the Baltimore defense)

"They do an excellent job in the run game and the pass game. They give up like 75 yards a game in the run game, and what that is doing is putting a lot of teams in 2nd-and-longs and 3rd-and-longs and putting them in tough passing situations. So, like I said, both of their defenses against the run and the pass really complement each other and that puts offenses in tough situations."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if it is tough to figure out Baltimore's defense)

"They're good across the board. They have great schemes and they have outstanding players, which I think usually is what makes up a great defense. The players they have, not only can they run, but they're smart, and so that allows them to do the different variety of things that they can do."