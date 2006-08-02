QB-Peyton Manning Post-Practice Quotes

* *

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on why he decided to address the issue with his brother only once) Training Camp

"I think it's only fair to the guys on the team. Training camp is a time for us to get ready to make ourselves a really good team in 2006. At the same time, I think the season opener is always on everybody's mind. You're working towards the preseason. It's not too early start studying film on your first opponent. I've done that every year. Last year whenever we had time we spent some time on the Ravens. I have already started some Giants preparations."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on playing his brother being a unique experience) Training Camp

"It's going to be a unique game. That's the best word I can use to describe it. Two brothers who have never played each other at quarterback makes it unique. Then throw in the fact that it is in New York makes it a little bit bigger."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on his and Eli's relationship) Training Camp

"Eli and I have a really close relationship. We're best friends, along with being brothers. We talk quite a bit about a lot more than football, although we do talk football. We have the same jobs. We have sort of begun to cut back on our football talk starting about June this summer. If someone is asking me about the running back situation and Eli's around I might say 'I'll talk to you about it later,' which is the right way to do it. You have a duty to your team to be loyal."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on what he expects from the game) Training Camp

"The thing I hope that we can do is enjoy it. Opening night in my mind is an exciting game. The fact that the Colts have had the chance for three years now to play in primetime on opening night—we played in New England a couple of years ago, we played Baltimore last year, and to open up NBC's Sunday night package—it's exciting for the Colts. We're going to try to enjoy the opportunity. At the same time, there is no question that both teams want to win and both quarterbacks want to win."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on how he feels about how Eli has handled his situation in New York) Training Camp

"I keep up with Eli somewhat through highlights and seeing his interviews. I'm real proud of how he's handled the whole situation. He has a lot of pressure on him with comparisons and playing in that market. He never makes any excuses. He's committed to being the best player he can be. He lives in New York year round which I think is commendable. He's committed to being the best player for the New York Giants. I'm real proud of his work ethic. At the same time, when you're playing against somebody and he's an opponent, your goal is to go out and beat the other team."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on how he feels about talking about he and his brother) Training Camp

"I understand it. As soon as the schedule came out, I knew we were playing. I knew the game was going to be in New York. I knew it was probably going to be in a prime time atmosphere which I think is going to be exciting for football."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on how his parents will react) Training Camp

"It's going to be tougher on my parents. I remember last year both the Colts and the Giants were both 1-0 after week one. Unless they change the rules, it's going to be hard for that to happen. Somebody is going to come away 0-1. I think my parents' philosophy is that my mom is going to pull for both of us to stay healthy and my dad is going to pull for a lot of offense."