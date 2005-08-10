QB-Peyton Manning Post-Practice Quotes

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if he was a "star" in Japan) Training Camp

"Obviously, I think people knew the football game was going on. I certainly seemed to be recognized although I don't know if "star" would be the word. You know, it's an awfully big place over there. Certainly with the game and the practice that we had and seeing some of the fans wearing the #18 jerseys and having Colts helmets, it makes you feel good. Like I said before, I get fan mail from Japan and you realize that football is popular more than just in Indianapolis or Terre Haute or just in the US. It's truly international; it makes you feel pretty special."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on his confidence level in the WR position with the injury of Brandon Stokley) Training Camp

"I think wide receiver wise, it's probably our deepest position. When I say deep, it's not just a body there, it's a guy that's made some outstanding catches. Guys who've made clutch, crucial 3rd-down catches or TD catches. Troy Walters had the TD the other day on a play that Brandon has caught a lot of passes on that play, but Troy had done it before Brandon got here. He certainly knows what to do. It's not like 'Oh, we can't call that play now because Brandon's not in there.' You know, Troy and whoever else might be in there is going to be able to step up."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on whether or not he has to re-familiarize himself with WR Troy Walters) Training Camp