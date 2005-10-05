QB-Peyton Manning Locker Room Quotes

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on what the Colts need to do to make sure this Sunday goes their way)

"It's not hard to concentrate. It's an NFL game on the road. Playing a team that their record is not really indicative of the kind of team they are. They've had double-digit leads in three of their games. The defense has created a lot of turnovers, second in sacks in the NFL. The idea is just to concentrate on what we have to do, and go out there and focus and try to play well enough to win."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on what the offense needs to do this week)

"Just to try to do whatever we have to do to win the game. Every week is a different challenge. They have a good defense. They have an excellent pass rush and cause a lot of problems in the protection game for the quarterback. We have to go out and execute and score more points than them."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on his thoughts of his rookie year and what Alex Smith is facing)

"Well, it's exciting. Obviously you like to be out there in the game playing. I remember my first start. It was opening day, so I kind of knew it was coming for a while, but it's what you worked hard for to try and get here and you finally get a chance to go out there and do it. I have been around Alex a couple of times and had chance to visit with him and he seems like a very bright player that really wants to do well. Our defense can hopefully go out and play well against him."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on how much quicker it was in his first game his rookie season)

"It was very fast. I can remember a lot of things about that first game. No surprise at all, they blitzed the very first play of the game, they brought everybody, and we had a built in swing pass to Marshall Faulk. I liked that call. But it's fast. You can never relax, and as a rookie you need to always be on your toes and don't ever think that you got it."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Alex Smith's desire for the game)

"The times I have been around [Alex] Smith, he's had some questions for me about studying film and off-season throwing and that kind of impressed me that he's thirsty for knowledge and trying to learn how to be a quarterback in this league."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if he thinks defenses try to rattle young QBs)

"Yeah, I think it kind of depends on the defensive coordinator's philosophy. It's kind of the natural thought process, but at the same time they have an excellent running back in [Kevin] Barlow, and I think you have to account for him. [Arnaz] Battleis a guy that they run reverses to and trick plays, so you have to kind of account for the whole offense."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if the Colts are mature enough to avoid complacency)

"I think we have the right approach understanding that it's early in the season and records don't really mean a whole lot. Everybody is in this thing right now and when you watch their games individually, you see a team that could easily be 3-1 or 4-0 at this point. And that immediately grabs our attention. We have a very business-like approach and they key is to have a very good week of practice. We had probably one of our best weeks of practice last week, and we need that again this week, try to go out there and take care of business. It's on the road, it's a long trip out there and it will be a tough place to play."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if the game vs. San Franciscohis rookie year was a coming out)

"Yeah, I felt like some things kind of clicked that Sunday out there. We had some things rolling on offense. Marvin (Harrison) and I hit on two or three that day. We ended up losing the game, which was disappointing because they had their superstars and Hall-of Famers. I remember we missed a 3rd and-1, and had to kick the field goal late. I knew right then it was over because [Steve] Young was going to take them down and score. I remember a lot about that game. We've come a long way since then. I remember after the game the teams were in the same area leaving the locker room and seeing this car drive down and all of these people are kind of gawking to see who was inside, and it's Jerry Rice inside and I saw three of our DBs go and ask him for his autograph. So I knew they were on a different level than we were at that point, so hopefully things have changed for us and we are on a higher level now."

