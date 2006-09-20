QB-Peyton Manning Locker Room Quotes

* *

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Jacksonville's defense and shutting out the defending Super Bowl Champions –Pittsburgh-)

"The thing is that it's not a surprise when you see Jacksonville do that. We've seen these guys every single year, twice a year, and every time we play these guys, it's a challenge. And when you do move the ball against them or do score, even if it's in the first quarter, you feel like you have kind of accomplished something. We scored 10 against them here (in Indianapolis) last time and then down in Jacksonville, we were able to score some early. But it's always going to come down to the last drive it seems like. It's always a 60-minute game, and that's what we expect this year as well."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the importance of this game vs. Jacksonville)

"Going into the season, it's hard to analyze what teams are going to be like. As soon as the schedule comes out, you realize, 'Hey, when are we playing Jacksonville?' We're playing them at home, it's our second division game here at home, and you circle it and realize how important of a game it's going to be and if it's based on history, it has decided the division. Their team was 12-4 last year and has won 10 of their last 11. So, everything is right there for you to see, as far as how good of a team they are. In order to beat Jacksonville, you have to play really well. It's as simple as that, and if you don't, you're going to lose and you're probably going to lose handily."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if the series has gotten testy over the last few games)

"I think all division games, the more familiar you are with an opponent and you're playing (Jacksonville), it's going to be very competitive. They have excellent players, and I think both teams know what's usually at stake and what's on the line when you play them. And both teams have a real sense of urgency when they play. Looking back, it's always going to go down to the last drive or the last couple of series, and it always makes for a good football game."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the improvement of the running game last week)

"It's being constantly scrutinized, and I think the second-down runs and the 2nd-and-4s are getting a little more heavily analyzed than they used to. In order for us to be the kind of offense we want to be, we need to be a three-dimensional (offense), and what I mean by that is: on first down and second down, be able to drop back and pass, to hand it off and to run play action. Unless you're doing all three of those things well, then they all won't be effective. So, it's important for us to try to establish the run every single week that we play and every team we play. And that will be the case once again this week."

