QB-Peyton Manning Locker Room Quotes

  QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Jacksonville’s defense and shutting out the defending Super Bowl Champions –Pittsburgh-) “The thing is that it’s not a surprise when you see Jacksonville do that.  We’ve seen these guys every single year, twice a year, and every time we play these guys, it’s a challenge.

Sep 19, 2006 at 08:00 PM

* *

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Jacksonville's defense and shutting out the defending Super Bowl Champions –Pittsburgh-)

"The thing is that it's not a surprise when you see Jacksonville do that.  We've seen these guys every single year, twice a year, and every time we play these guys, it's a challenge.  And when you do move the ball against them or do score, even if it's in the first quarter, you feel like you have kind of accomplished something.  We scored 10 against them here (in Indianapolis) last time and then down in Jacksonville, we were able to score some early.  But it's always going to come down to the last drive it seems like.  It's always a 60-minute game, and that's what we expect this year as well."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the importance of this game vs. Jacksonville)

"Going into the season, it's hard to analyze what teams are going to be like.  As soon as the schedule comes out, you realize, 'Hey, when are we playing Jacksonville?'  We're playing them at home, it's our second division game here at home, and you circle it and realize how important of a game it's going to be and if it's based on history, it has decided the division.  Their team was 12-4 last year and has won 10 of their last 11.  So, everything is right there for you to see, as far as how good of a team they are.  In order to beat Jacksonville, you have to play really well.  It's as simple as that, and if you don't, you're going to lose and you're probably going to lose handily."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if the series has gotten testy over the last few games)

"I think all division games, the more familiar you are with an opponent and you're playing (Jacksonville), it's going to be very competitive.  They have excellent players, and I think both teams know what's usually at stake and what's on the line when you play them.  And both teams have a real sense of urgency when they play.  Looking back, it's always going to go down to the last drive or the last couple of series, and it always makes for a good football game."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the improvement of the running game last week)

"It's being constantly scrutinized, and I think the second-down runs and the 2nd-and-4s are getting a little more heavily analyzed than they used to.  In order for us to be the kind of offense we want to be, we need to be a three-dimensional (offense), and what I mean by that is:  on first down and second down, be able to drop back and pass, to hand it off and to run play action.  Unless you're doing all three of those things well, then they all won't be effective.  So, it's important for us to try to establish the run every single week that we play and every team we play.  And that will be the case once again this week."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the division lead being at stake)

"(Head) Coach (Tony) Dungy does put up the division games and who Tennessee is playing this week and who Houston is playing and the division standings.  That's always been one of our goals, to try to get the division lead, and you want to hold onto it.  When you're playing a division game and playing here at home, that game does count double and it is a very important game.  Jacksonville's coming off a huge win over

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising