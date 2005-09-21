QB-Peyton Manning Locker Room Quotes

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if he expects to see a New Englandtype defense against the Browns) Wednesday, September 21, 2005

"Well they have a similar scheme. They're a 3-4 defense that changes things up on 3rd down, which is similar to what New Englanddoes. Every time you're playing a different team they are going to have different schemes, different wrinkles and they have different coaches. They have a different defensive coordinator, but obviously it seems like (Head) Coach (Romeo) Crennel has his stamp on things. But the basic scheme of the 3-4 defense is similar."

(on personnel being the importance of a good defense)

"Good defenses are made up of a combination, but a lot of coaches would tell you it's about the players and a lot of players would say coaches. The idea is to work well together. Clevelandhas excellent players. They really should be 2-0 right now. They had a couple of touchdowns called back against Cincinnati, and their defense did a good job late in the game creating some turnovers and putting themselves in position to win. And the game against Green Bayreally wasn't as close as the score indicated. They are coming in here with some momentum, and we'll have a tough test on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback hasn't been sacked and their defense does a good job of creating some turnovers."

(on if he'll see a lot of the same coverage he saw against Jacksonville)

"It's really hard to say. Teams change week to week. Teams will see what other teams did to you, and they may do that and they may not do that. Clevelandhas their style of defense, which they'll play, but they are versatile and they can give you some different looks. The key for us is we want to establish our good balance of running the ball and throwing the ball, and the main thing is to try to get down the field and get into the end-zone."

(on if the numbers matter when winning)

"The idea is to keep getting that win. It's an important game here at home. We would like to put some more points on the board, but just do whatever we have to do to score more than Cleveland. The defense will be up for a good test, but we need to put some more points on the board on offense and try to score enough to win the game."

(on if it is tough to pick a defense apart 3 and 5 yards at a time)

"Well I think a lot of defensive philosophies like to make an offense go the long route. That's kind of what our philosophy is on defense. (Head) Coach (Tony) Dungy would tell you that to make you try to go 12 plays or 14 plays, but nobody wants to give up a one- or two-play drive because it doesn't give your offense much rest. They are trying to see if you can make a mistake along the way. That's how teams have played us before, and the idea is to be patient and take those 2-or 3-yard gains and take as many as you can, break a tackle somewhere in there, and turn it into a 20-yard gain. I think we are doing a better job throughout these past few years of picking up yards after the catch. TE-Dallas [Clark] is good at it, RB-Edgerrin [James] did a good job in the catches he had the other day of catching the ball and getting up field, and that's what you have to do against teams that try to make you go the long haul."

