QB-Peyton Manning Locker Room Quotes

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Coach Tony Dungy's comments about this year being a better year for him despite stats)

"Well it's been a different year from the standpoint of managing the game differently. I really sort of sensed that towards the end of that season with the way defenses were playing us, but I sensed last year that it was because of the touchdown record. I don't think anybody wanted to be that team that showed up on Sportscenter giving the 49th touchdown up to WR-Brandon Stokley. So you saw teams down in the redzone drop more into coverage and that's how teams kind of started out this year, but it's really hard to say that teams have done this against us. It's really week to week and what every defense presents, but I felt I've really tried to manage the game from a standpoint of checking to run plays on third downs, really trusting in the run game. We have thrown some more shorter passes and during the course of the game, the deep pass may not open up until the fourth quarter. It's forced me to be a little bit more patient, but just trying to be efficient and doing a good job of getting into the endzone."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if he feels he's playing better)

"Well, we're winning games. That's really what it's all about to me. It's really how you judge yourself at the end of the day is, 'Did I do enough to help my team win this game?' I guess up until this point I feel like I've done my part to help our team win 12 games."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if the approach is on wrapping up home-field this week)

"No question, it's a tremendous opportunity. What a challenge to go down there and play these guys at their place. The two top teams in the AFC South the past couple of years and it's always a good ballgame and we've worked hard to earn the opportunity and certainly you would like to be able take advantage of that. It's always a close game when we play these guys."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on always rising to the challenge this year in big games)

"I think it's the same answer I've given over and over again, it's just good preparation and that's really the key. Hopefully we'll have that again this week. We feel like we beat Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Because of the preparation, because our guys are practicing, we've been healthy for the most part and that helps not only in games but in practice. That's what we hope to have this week, a good week of practice and a good week of preparation, and hopefully we can take that onto the playing field on Sunday."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if this is the biggest non-playoff game he has played in)

"I really haven't even had time to think about that. The focus is so much on the team that you're playing and the defense for me, trying to figure out a way to move the ball against this good defense. We know it will be a great atmosphere down there and you certainly are aware of what's on the line. But as far as our preparation, all you prepare for is the Jacksonville defense."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Jacksonville doing well against the Colts in the first game)