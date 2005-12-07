QB-Peyton Manning Locker Room Quotes

  QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Coach Tony Dungy’s comments about this year being a better year for him despite stats) “Well it’s been a different year from the standpoint of managing the game differently.

Dec 06, 2005 at 07:00 PM

* *

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Coach Tony Dungy's comments about this year being a better year for him despite stats)

"Well it's been a different year from the standpoint of managing the game differently.  I really sort of sensed that towards the end of that season with the way defenses were playing us, but I sensed last year that it was because of the touchdown record.  I don't think anybody wanted to be that team that showed up on Sportscenter giving the 49th touchdown up to WR-Brandon Stokley.  So you saw teams down in the redzone drop more into coverage and that's how teams kind of started out this year, but it's really hard to say that teams have done this against us.  It's really week to week and what every defense presents, but I felt I've really tried to manage the game from a standpoint of checking to run plays on third downs, really trusting in the run game.  We have thrown some more shorter passes and during the course of the game, the deep pass may not open up until the fourth quarter.  It's forced me to be a little bit more patient, but just trying to be efficient and doing a good job of getting into the endzone."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if he feels he's playing better)

"Well, we're winning games.  That's really what it's all about to me.  It's really how you judge yourself at the end of the day is, 'Did I do enough to help my team win this game?'  I guess up until this point I feel like I've done my part to help our team win 12 games."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if the approach is on wrapping up home-field this week)

"No question, it's a tremendous opportunity.  What a challenge to go down there and play these guys at their place.  The two top teams in the AFC South the past couple of years and it's always a good ballgame and we've worked hard to earn the opportunity and certainly you would like to be able take advantage of that. It's always a close game when we play these guys."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on always rising to the challenge this year in big games)

"I think it's the same answer I've given over and over again, it's just good preparation and that's really the key.  Hopefully we'll have that again this week.  We feel like we beat Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.  Because of the preparation, because our guys are practicing, we've been healthy for the most part and that helps not only in games but in practice.  That's what we hope to have this week, a good week of practice and a good week of preparation, and hopefully we can take that onto the playing field on Sunday."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if this is the biggest non-playoff game he has played in)

"I really haven't even had time to think about that.  The focus is so much on the team that you're playing and the defense for me, trying to figure out a way to move the ball against this good defense.  We know it will be a great atmosphere down there and you certainly are aware of what's on the line.  But as far as our preparation, all you prepare for is the Jacksonville defense."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Jacksonville doing well against the Colts in the first game)

"They just have good players.  That's the simplest thing I can say.  DT [John]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising