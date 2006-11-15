QB-Peyton Manning Locker Room Quotes

  QB-PEYTON MANNING (on what is impressive about Dallas’ defense) “They have some great athletes.  That’s probably the one thing that jumps out.

Nov 14, 2006 at 07:00 PM

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on what is impressive about Dallas' defense)

"They have some great athletes.  That's probably the one thing that jumps out.  They have great team speed and you see (DeMarcus) Ware, who is one of those rare combinations of great size, strength and speed and Roy Williams is all over the place and (Terence) Newman's probably one of the faster players in the league.  So, that's just three of a number of guys that they have.  They play well together, they're very sound in what they do, so it will be a real challenge for our offense."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on being excited about playing his first game in Dallas)

"Yes, first time playing down there.  I think there are four places that I haven't played, and you figure if you play long enough, you get to check each of them off.  I've played the Cowboys twice here.  You're always very aware of the great history and legacy of the Dallas Cowboys with all of the great players that have played in that stadium.  But this is the 2006 team, and they're an excellent team, so that's what we have to contend with this week.  It will be a big challenge for us."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Dallas' 3-4 defense and its personnel)

"I think most coaches would tell you that they're going to base their defense based on their players, but that's a scheme that they have and it seems they've drafted accordingly.  They're big and they're strong and they're very athletic and just extremely sound.  You don't see guys running open.  They give you multiple looks.  They have very impressive personnel and obviously well-coached at the same time."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if it is tough preparing for an NFC team, only playing them once very four years)

"No question, it's an unfamiliar opponent.  We kind of new that coming into the season.  When the schedule came out, we were going to play some teams that we just haven't played in some time, with different systems as well.  So, there is more of a challenge during the week to get prepared for them and you realize that it does work both ways and they haven't really played against you necessarily either.  But you definitely need to spend some more time preparing and getting ready for the different players and different looks you're going to see."

QB- PEYTON MANNING (on why the Colts have played so well on the road)

"It's hard to pinpoint a reason.  I think when we play well, it's just because we do, because we execute, whether it's home or away.  You can make the same mistakes at home that you can on the road.  So, I think sometimes it's really more about how you play that particular Sunday.  But there's no question we do spend a lot of time preparing for playing on the road, whether it's dealing with the crowd noise and working on our communication skills and hand signals and whatever that may be.  So at a place like Dallas, which you hear is one of the louder places, it will be a challenge and the crowd is going to be very much a factor in the game."

QB- PEYTON MANNING (on the accomplishment of starting 9-0 in consecutive seasons)

Advertising