QB-Peyton Manning Locker Room Quotes

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on being back home on Monday Night Football)

"It does feel good. It seems like a while since we've played at home. It's the first of three Monday Night Football games, which is always exciting. (Head) Coach (Tony) Dungy always points that out. It is an exciting atmosphere and it is special, but still, at 8:05 or 8:06 when the game starts, it comes down to execution, who blocks and tackles and runs the ball the best. No question, for some of these young players, the first time playing on Monday Night Football is an exciting opportunity."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the Rams)

"I think a team like the Rams, it's not hard to understand what kind of team they are. Their offense is as explosive as there is in the NFL, and with a pass rusher like Leonard Little and a playmaking safety like Adam Archuleta, it's an extremely tough opponent."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on what it says about having three Monday Night Football games this season)

"I think it does make a statement about this team and this franchise. People always say it's about market size and this and that. It's funny that the (New York) Giants don't have a Monday Night game this year. That's kind of rare. I'm sure they will the following year, but Indianapolis has three and two being here at home. I think it says how far we've come and the fact that it's a national product and people like to watch us play. It's exciting when you see the schedule come out and you see three games on Monday Night."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if he gets in to thinking 'this team scores a lot of points')

"I think you do a little bit. (Head) Coach (Tony Dungy) kind of points that out. He points out defensively what they're capable of, offensively what they're capable of, and so you understand that our defense is in for a tough challenge against these guys. That's really the approach every week on both sides of the ball. Defensively, those guys approach it as if, 'Hey, the offense might not score a lot today, we have to hold them to three or seven.' Offensively, we're saying, 'Hey, defensively, they might be in for a tough one, we have to score a bunch of points.' You hope you both play well at the same time and that results in a big win, but you can't do it without doing the things you always do like protecting the ball and eliminating the penalties. That's the mindset this week."