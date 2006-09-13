QB-Peyton Manning Locker Room Quotes

  QB-PEYTON MANNING (on opening the home portion of the schedule and facing a division opponent) “It’s a big deal.  (Head) Coach (Tony) Dungy always talks about trying to defend your home turf and you want to try to get off on the right foot.

Sep 12, 2006 at 08:00 PM

"It's a big deal.  (Head) Coach (Tony) Dungy always talks about trying to defend your home turf and you want to try to get off on the right foot.  He also talks about the division games, how they count double, so you do put more emphasis on those games.  The fact that we're playing our first division game, playing at home, makes it a huge game."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Houston being a different team with new Head Coach Gary Kubiak)

"They are different.  There will be different schemes.  I'm getting football technical, but they play a different style of defense and different style of offense as well.  Really, they had Philadelphia in really good position.  Philadelphia got a two-minute drive at the end of the half, and that kind of lifted their momentum the rest of the way.  They were right in it with Philly, who is going to be a great team this year.  The defensive style they are playing now really seems to fit more    the players that they have.  Very similar to our defense, they're very fast, very quick up the field, so it will be a good challenge."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if defenses might start playing the pass and see what the run game can do)

"Certainly could, and that's a possible scenario, and the thing that we have to do is find a way to make the run work in those situations.  If teams are doubling Marvin (Harrison) and doubling Reggie (Wayne) on the outside and safeties are staying deep, there are a lot of defenders that aren't worried about the run.  And if you can run it, you can have some huge plays.  We need to be able to do that in order to be three-dimensional in our offense."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on it being necessary for the play action to be effective)

"I've always said if they're not biting on the play action, you might as well just drop back.  When you go play action, you're taking your eyes off the defense, but your're counting on that fake to get Dallas (Clark) or Marvin (Harrison) or Reggie (Wayne) so open that it's kind of an easy read.  But if they're not biting and they are dropping back in coverage, then you might as well drop back.  So, we need to be able to run the football in order to have that three-way attack."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on moving the ball)

"Ultimately, it's about finding a way to get the ball into the end zone.  I don't think anybody really cares how you get it down there, as long as you find ways to make plays and get into the end zone.  But over the course of the season, you're going to see a mix of defenses.  The Giants were an aggressive, in-your-face, load-up-the-box type of defense that gave us some good passing opportunities.  But it's week-to-week, and we're playing Houston, a different defensive coordinator, so you never know how they're going to play you.  Last year's films are out of the question, so you have to be prepared to run your offense.  And our offense is at its best when it's balanced, running the ball and throwing the ball and a mix of play action."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if his attempts decreasing in the past few seasons is a reflection of the success of the run game)

Advertising