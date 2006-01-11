QB-Peyton Manning Conference Call Quotes

*What do you expect in a rematch that might be different from the first game? *

* *

The last time we had a tough ball game with obviously two new teams playing against each other. Pittsburgh is playing well and any time you get to the playoffs, especially in these later rounds, they are close ball games.

How many of the plays do you call when you go to the no-huddle?

* *

I don't know. I don't really keep a count on it. Tom Moore and I talk a lot during the week and communicate a lot. He and I are pretty much on the same page. He and I kind of have the same train of thought, I guess.

How long it take you to become comfortable running that?

* *

We played with the no-huddle since the time I have been here. For the past three years or so, we have been almost exclusively the no-huddle. Obviously, we are a one-back offense as well. I think experience is the best teacher, and the more times you rep it during games and in practice, the more comfortable you are going to be.

What stands out to you about the Steelers secondary?

* *

They have a lot of playmakers in my opinion. I don't really break the defense down into parts. As a whole, they are an excellent defense and I think from the defensive line to the linebackers to the secondary, it is just an extremely solid group that can give you a lot of problems.

Is there another defense in the league that comes at you with as many different blitzes as Dick LeBeau?

* *

You see a lot of different looks every single week, week in and week out in the NFL. The specialization in the NFL is incredible. It has increased every single year. To play the defenses they can, you have to have the good players, you have to have smart players to be able to handle the different things that they do. It is a credit to the intelligence of their players to play the multiple looks and be on the same page.

Has there been some frustration on your team, in your city, that the Colts have not been able to make it to the Super Bowl yet?

* *

I am not sure what the word is, frustration, disappointment. Obviously, for the past number of years now we have had high expectations and we have had good teams and had a good shot every single year since my second year on and that is what every team wants to accomplish. That is the ultimate goal and if you lose in the playoffs, it is disappointing. But when you are in the middle of the next season you have an opportunity right here in front of you and you are just concentrating on this year and try to learn from things that happened in the past and try to be a better player and a better team for it.

You haven't had to really win a game for about a month. Are you going to be able to motivate yourselves and get into playoff form?

* *

I believe so. That is certainly the plan.

You hit them with the big play early in the first meeting. Did you go into that game with that in mind? What did you see that made you think that you might be able to hit that play?