PLAYER QUOTES

1/7/04

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on his thoughts about advancing in the playoffs to the divisional round)

"It's great. As a team we are all excited, we are happy about the situation. We have another week to play and a chance to move toward our goal, and that is to win the Super Bowl."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on the perception that the game will be high scoring)

"All we can do is go play our game. We can't worry about our offense going against Kansas City's offense. We just have to do the things we are capable of doing. If we make plays, we will be fine. Last week, when we hitting on all cylinders, it didn't matter. Our goal is to do the same things this week that we did last week."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on playing in Arrowhead Stadium)

"We've had success all year in tough places to play. Somehow, we have been able to find ways to win on the road. Hopefully, we can start fast Sunday and get the crowd out of it. If we can do that, it will be to our advantage. We will prepare for the crowd to be noisy."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on if a loud atmosphere makes it more difficult to hear and adjust)

"It is more hand signals than anything else. He (Peyton Manning) can say some things and you never hear him. I don't hear him when we are at home. We prepare during the week so it is like clockwork in the game."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on QB-Peyton Manning spreading the ball around to all the receivers and gaining their trust)

"In practice, we work hard. He puts his trust in us when we step up and deliver. Catching the ball in key situations on third down. Be available, have separation when it is time to throw to you. That's what we have been working on in training camp, mini-camp and summer school."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on WR-Brandon Stokley)

"(He is) another dosage of poison. He has done some great things for us the last couple of games. He has given us another spark. As far as the offense, we know that we are talented. We have the three amigos – Peyton (Manning), Edgerrin (James) and Marvin (Harrison) – then you got (Marcus) Pollard, (Brandon) Stokley coming in, myself and (Troy) Walters. Teams have to prepare for everybody rather than one or two guys. It is to our advantage. If they focus on one guy, somebody else is going to get open. All year, we have been trusting in our brother."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on why some or maybe most dome teams don't do well outdoors)

"I don't have the answer to that. It will be a challenge for us this week playing outside after being at home last week. We have to stay focused. If it is cold, if we can keep our offense out on the field, we will stay warm. If we go three-and-out, three-and-out and get cold on the sidelines, it will be hard for us to get going."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on if he likes being the underdog)

"I've been an underdog all my life. In the playoffs it really doesn't matter. If you lose, you go home. The away teams have been struggling this year, but look at Tennessee against Baltimore. They were on a mission and they came out with a victory. That's the same thing we have to do at Kansas City."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on WR-Marvin Harrison)

"I don't know of many people that know Marv. He is so quiet. He is always to himself. Whenever he does speak, you have to jump on it because you don't know when the next time when you hear him speak. We don't have many guys on this team that are that quiet. It works for him. I've never seen him out of character. If I do, hopefully, I will have a camcorder. Just like when he is on the field, when he scores, he celebrates a little with his teammates and goes to the sideline. That's how he is in the locker room. Once in awhile he says something to his teammates and moves on."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on QB-Peyton Manning's performance against Denver)

"It was nothing unusual. I knew it was something he is capable of doing. When you practice with him everyday you learn he is always up for a battle. In the game last week, it just showed how much hard work he has put into this season. We have guys he can throw to other than Marvin (Harrison) and it pays off for us. Whenever he is on target like that, we are going to be hard to stop."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on what QB-Peyton Manning's emotions were like last week)

"All last week he was excited. We had a walk-through last Wednesday and he just seemed jittery, excited, he was ready to play. When your leader is like that, it feeds into you. If we can get everybody jittery like that, I think we can be unstoppable. That is something you want out of your leader. He has stepped up to all the challenges this year. He has earned the respect."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on what WR-Marvin Harrison's likes and dislikes are)

"He likes pretzels and he likes Tasty Kakes. If you look in his locker, he has about 12 pounds of pretzels and about 8 pounds of Tasty Kakes. He is a sweet fanatic. He is always eating junk food. When he comes to camp he is 2 or 3 percent body fat. I don't understand it. It is almost like he is a freak of nature. I look at him sometimes as he is eating Burger King hamburgers and it never hurts him. It seems like it fuels him up and gets him going. He is outstanding to watch. He practices hard. Sometimes you guys (the media) marvel at the catches he makes in a game while we kind of look at it like we've seen that catch before. The best catches of his I've seen have been in practice."

WR-REGGIE WAYNE (on DE-Dwight Freeney and his lack of size for a defensive end)

"Look at him, it is not like he is the big muscle bound guy. He is short, he kind of looks like the ordinary Joe. He is actually a funny character. When you look at him he doesn't look like he plays football. At the front door of clubs, I have to tell guys that is Dwight Freeney. That catches guys by surprise. They say, 'Oh, is that Dwight.' Playing against him at Syracuse when I was at Miami, I said, 'Is that the guy who is getting all the sacks?' He is a little guy with a big punch. He comes ready to play, especially when it is a passing team. Then, he is licking his chops."

DT-MONTAE REAGOR (on the Chiefs)

"They're very well-coached. They're very explosive and if you don't make the play, they can embarrass you."

DT-MONTAE REAGOR (on playing in Kansas City)

"It's going to be loud, a lot of excitement. We feel that if we can take them out of the game early, keep the game close, we have a chance of pulling it out."

DT-MONTAE REAGOR (on the Chiefs offensive line)

"They work well together. They're very good in their system. It will be a great challenge for us defensively, and we're looking forward to that."

DT-MONTAE REAGOR (on what it will take to win in Arrowhead Stadium)

"We feel that we can go in any hostile environment and get a victory as long as each person is accountable for what he has to do. As long as we play well and execute the game plan that our coaches are giving us this week, we feel like we have a great chance."

DT-MONTAE REAGOR (on RB-Priest Holmes)

"The guy can do everything. He touches the ball so much. When he gets it, he's explosive and can take it to the house any time. You have to gang tackle this guy and put a lot of hats on him."

DB-MIKE DOSS (on playing in Kansas City)

"Going into Arrowhead, that's one of the big stadiums in the league and the atmosphere is going to be electric. Getting up for this game, it's the playoffs. If you lose, you go home, so I don't think anyone is going to be (tired) after the big game last week. We just want to make it through this week and keep playing."

