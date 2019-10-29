Colts Release Week 9 Unofficial Depth Chart For Steelers Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) on Sunday travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-4) in their 2019 Week 9 matchup at Heinz Field — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.
Here is a position-by-position look for the Steelers matchup, with some notes for each unit:
OFFENSE
— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Deon Cain, Parris Campbell
— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark
— LG: Quenton Nelson, Joe Haeg
— C: Ryan Kelly, Josh Andrews
— RG: Mark Glowinski, Joe Haeg
— RT: Braden Smith, Le'Raven Clark
— TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
— WR: Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Ashton Dulin
— QB: Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer
— TE: Eric Ebron
— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams
Notes:
» No differences this week compared to last week.
» With Deon Cain inactive last Sunday against the Denver Broncos, the wide receiver snaps for the Colts were as follows: T.Y. Hilton (60), Zach Pascal (59), Chester Rogers (40), Parris Campbell (8) and Ashton Dulin (4). Campbell was making his return after missing two games with an abdominal injury.
———————
DEFENSE
— DE: Justin Houston, Ben Banogu
— NT: Margus Hunt, Grover Stewart, Carl Davis
— UT: Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis, Trevon Coley
— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad
— WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed
— MLB: Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke
— SAM: Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin
— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Shakial Taylor
— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Rolan Milligan
— SS: Clayton Geathers, Khari Willis
— CB: Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III
Notes:
» No differences this week compared to last week.
» With Quincy Wilson a healthy scratch last Sunday against the Broncos — and with Malik Hooker making his return after missing three games with a knee injury — the Colts went with more of a safety-heavy approach. Just three cornerbacks: Rock Ya-Sin (73 snaps), Kenny Moore II (71 snaps) and Marvell Tell III (37) logged defensive snaps in the game, while four safeties — Hooker (62 snaps), Clayton Geathers (44), George Odum (35) and Khari Willis (22) — all played significant roles.
» Rookie Bobby Okereke earned his first significant playing time at the SAM linebacker spot against the Broncos; he had 38 defensive snaps in all. Also seeing increases in playing time were Tell III (his 37 defensive snaps last Sunday were 34 more than he had all year coming in) and defensive end Ben Banogu (36 snaps).
———————
SPECIALISTS
— P: Rigoberto Sanchez
— PK: Adam Vinatieri
— H: Rigoberto Sanchez
— LS: Luke Rhodes
— KR: Parris Campbell, Nyheim Hines
— PR: Chester Rogers, Nyheim Hines
Notes:
» No differences this week compared to last week.
» With Campbell on a pitch count and working his way back from the abdominal injury that caused him to miss two games, Zach Pascal continued to take over kick returner duties last Sunday against the Broncos. He had a single-game-best 76 kickoff return yards on the day, including a career-best 47-yard return on the opening kickoff.