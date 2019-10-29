Unofficial Depth Chart

Presented by

Colts Release Week 9 Unofficial Depth Chart For Steelers Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts unofficial depth chart look like for this Sunday's 2019 Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.

Oct 29, 2019 at 12:01 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2019-depth-chart-steelers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) on Sunday travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-4) in their 2019 Week 9 matchup at Heinz Field — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.

Here is a position-by-position look for the Steelers matchup, with some notes for each unit:

OFFENSE

— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Deon Cain, Parris Campbell

— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark

— LG: Quenton Nelson, Joe Haeg

— C: Ryan Kelly, Josh Andrews

— RG: Mark Glowinski, Joe Haeg

— RT: Braden Smith, Le'Raven Clark

— TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

— WR: Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Ashton Dulin

— QB: Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer

— TE: Eric Ebron

— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams

Notes:

» No differences this week compared to last week.

» With Deon Cain inactive last Sunday against the Denver Broncos, the wide receiver snaps for the Colts were as follows: T.Y. Hilton (60), Zach Pascal (59), Chester Rogers (40), Parris Campbell (8) and Ashton Dulin (4). Campbell was making his return after missing two games with an abdominal injury.

———————

DEFENSE

— DE: Justin Houston, Ben Banogu

— NT: Margus Hunt, Grover Stewart, Carl Davis

— UT: Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis, Trevon Coley

— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad

— WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed

— MLB: Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke

— SAM: Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin

— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Shakial Taylor

— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Rolan Milligan

— SS: Clayton Geathers, Khari Willis

— CB: Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III

Notes:

» No differences this week compared to last week.

» With Quincy Wilson a healthy scratch last Sunday against the Broncos — and with Malik Hooker making his return after missing three games with a knee injury — the Colts went with more of a safety-heavy approach. Just three cornerbacks: Rock Ya-Sin (73 snaps), Kenny Moore II (71 snaps) and Marvell Tell III (37) logged defensive snaps in the game, while four safeties — Hooker (62 snaps), Clayton Geathers (44), George Odum (35) and Khari Willis (22) — all played significant roles.

» Rookie Bobby Okereke earned his first significant playing time at the SAM linebacker spot against the Broncos; he had 38 defensive snaps in all. Also seeing increases in playing time were Tell III (his 37 defensive snaps last Sunday were 34 more than he had all year coming in) and defensive end Ben Banogu (36 snaps).

———————

SPECIALISTS

— P: Rigoberto Sanchez

— PK: Adam Vinatieri

— H: Rigoberto Sanchez

— LS: Luke Rhodes

— KR: Parris Campbell, Nyheim Hines

— PR: Chester Rogers, Nyheim Hines

Notes:

» No differences this week compared to last week.

» With Campbell on a pitch count and working his way back from the abdominal injury that caused him to miss two games, Zach Pascal continued to take over kick returner duties last Sunday against the Broncos. He had a single-game-best 76 kickoff return yards on the day, including a career-best 47-yard return on the opening kickoff.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 12 Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 9 game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Washington Commanders

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 7 AFC South game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 6 AFC South game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 5 Thursday Night game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 4 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 4 AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 2 Game At Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 1 Game At Houston Texans

The Colts released their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's opener against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Check it out below:

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising