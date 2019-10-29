Colts Release Week 9 Unofficial Depth Chart For Steelers Matchup

Notes:

» No differences this week compared to last week.

» With Quincy Wilson a healthy scratch last Sunday against the Broncos — and with Malik Hooker making his return after missing three games with a knee injury — the Colts went with more of a safety-heavy approach. Just three cornerbacks: Rock Ya-Sin (73 snaps), Kenny Moore II (71 snaps) and Marvell Tell III (37) logged defensive snaps in the game, while four safeties — Hooker (62 snaps), Clayton Geathers (44), George Odum (35) and Khari Willis (22) — all played significant roles.