INDIANAPOLIS – For the third consecutive year, the Indianapolis Colts will turn Indianapolis' downtown canal pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The public is invited to join us for the free "Pinking of the Canal" event, presented by Hard Rock Cafe on Friday, October 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Ohio Street Basin of the Canal.

Indianapolis' First Lady Winnie Ballard will join Indianapolis Colts Vice Chair and Co-Owner Kalen Irsay as the canal is dyed pink during the 12:00 p.m. program. Colts Cheerleaders will be available for photos and autographs. Blue will also make an appearance in his new pink outfit.

Live music by "Dave and Rae" will bring the canal to life as attendees may enjoy $6 boxed lunches provided by Hard Rock Cafe. Visitors may collect free Limited Edition Colts Pink Posters and Pink Ribbons provided by Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, Inc. Partners, such as the American Cancer Society and Indiana University Health, will also be available to provide helpful information and education regarding breast cancer awareness.

Attendees will be able to sign a special Colts flag in honor of someone in their life who has been affected by breast cancer. The flag will then be carried by Blue, to lead the team onto the field at their October 7 game vs. the Green Bay Packers. A variety of pink merchandise will also be available for purchase, benefiting the IU Simon Cancer Center and The Pink Ribbon Connection.

Event activities include:

Live Music by "Dave and Rae"

Free Limited Edition Colts Pink Posters

Special Edition T-shirts for Sale by the Indianapolis Colts Women's Organization ($20 each, proceeds benefit the IU Simon Cancer Center)

($20 each, proceeds benefit the IU Simon Cancer Center) $6 Boxed Lunches, provided by Hard Rock Cafe (proceeds benefit the Pink Ribbon Connection)

(proceeds benefit the Pink Ribbon Connection) $1 Bottled Water and Pink Lemonade, provided by Coca-Cola (proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society)

(proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society) Colts Cheerleaders and Blue

Opportunity to win Colts tickets

Informational booths

Official Hard Rock limited edition Pinktober merchandise available (proceeds benefit The Pink Ribbon Connection)

available (proceeds benefit The Pink Ribbon Connection) Pink Ribbon Passout, provided by Zeta Tau Alpha

For more information about the "Pinking of the Canal" event, visit**www.colts.com/pink**.