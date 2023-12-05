P!NK extends record shattering Summer Carnival Stadium Tour to Lucas Oil Stadium in October 2024

Colts Season Ticket Member presale begins Sat., Dec. 9th at 10 AM with general on sale Mon., Dec. 11th at 10 AM on LiveNation.com

Dec 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

STATIC_2

A year after the unveiling of her record-breaking 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, today, the global music sensation P!NK announces her return to stadiums across North America starting next summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will make a top in downtown Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, Home of the Indianapolis Colts, on Saturday, October 12, 2024 and will feature special guest, friend, and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp as support.

P!NK's Summer Carnival 2024 tour follows the success of her monumental 2023 run which shattered attendance records worldwide. The previously announced dates have boasted over 3 million tickets sold and a staggering $350 million grossed across dates in Europe, the UK, North America, and forthcoming Australia, and New Zealand dates.

Fans can expect to see P!NK perform an epic high-energy set including her biggest hits like "So What", "TRUSTFALL", "Just Give Me A Reason", and more. The tour's production will feature P!NK descending from the rafters, including jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines and vibrant costume changes.

TICKETS: P!nk tickets will be available starting with presales (details below) beginning Thursday, December 7th. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Monday, December 11th at 10am on LiveNation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry and photo op & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

PRESALES:  Colts Season Ticket Members will have access to presale tickets beginning Saturday, December 9 at 10 am ET until Sunday, December 10 at 10 pm ET. Complete presale details will be shared through Season Ticket Member emails.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Related Content

news

Special 'Cyber Monday All-In' tickets available for Colts vs. Texans

Offer available one day only and ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET
news

Colts 2024 season tickets on sale today

Indianapolis Colts 2024 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans the opportunity to join the team's Season Ticket Member family next season and beyond.
news

Colts announce Germany and local events for 2023 Frankfurt games

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events revolving around the 2023 Frankfurt Games, when the Colts take on the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany on Sun., Nov. 12.
news

Colts to launch 'Hang Time' apparel line with Indy-based clothier

The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Indiana-based clothier and retailer Hang Time Indy, this weekend will unveil the "Hang Time" Colts apparel line, a collection that combines sports with fashion and culture.
news

Celebrate Halloween and Girls Flag Football this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium

During Sunday's game, the Colts will celebrate Halloween and encourage fans to dress up in Halloween costumes for the game. Halftime also will highlight the growing sport of girls flag football in Indiana.
news

Colts to celebrate 'Indiana Nights' with alternate uniform, special events

The Indianapolis Colts will host their "Indiana Nights" game this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns, featuring the debut of the team's new Indiana Nights alternate uniform. 
news

Introducing "Blue's Club," the fan club for young Colts fans!

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled "Blue's Club," the fan club for kids ages four to 17 hosted by official team mascot "Blue." 
news

Away game watch parties for 2023 Colts road games vs. Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties," presented by Bud Light:
news

2023 Countdown To Kickoff: Giveaways, sweepstakes, events and more!

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events and opportunities to launch the 2023 Countdown to Kickoff as the team prepares to open its 40th season of Colts football in Indianapolis. More info about #ColtsKickoff is available at Colts.com/kickoff.
news

Just Announced: 2023 Colts gameday giveaways, halftime shows & promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a special lineup of gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment, and promotions for the Colts 2023 regular season home schedule. 
news

John Mellencamp to make special performance at 2023 Colts Kickoff Concert

Fans invited to free Sept. 8 event featuring The Jim Irsay Band & Collection with special guests Stephen Stills, Ann Wilson, Peter Wolf & Criss Angel. Free tickets available at Colts.com/concert
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising