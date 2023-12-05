P!NK extends record shattering Summer Carnival Stadium Tour to Lucas Oil Stadium in October 2024

A year after the unveiling of her record-breaking 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, today, the global music sensation P!NK announces her return to stadiums across North America starting next summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will make a top in downtown Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, Home of the Indianapolis Colts, on Saturday, October 12, 2024 and will feature special guest, friend, and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp as support.

P!NK's Summer Carnival 2024 tour follows the success of her monumental 2023 run which shattered attendance records worldwide. The previously announced dates have boasted over 3 million tickets sold and a staggering $350 million grossed across dates in Europe, the UK, North America, and forthcoming Australia, and New Zealand dates.

Fans can expect to see P!NK perform an epic high-energy set including her biggest hits like "So What", "TRUSTFALL", "Just Give Me A Reason", and more. The tour's production will feature P!NK descending from the rafters, including jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines and vibrant costume changes.

TICKETS: P!nk tickets will be available starting with presales (details below) beginning Thursday, December 7th. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Monday, December 11th at 10am on LiveNation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry and photo op & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

PRESALES: Colts Season Ticket Members will have access to presale tickets beginning Saturday, December 9 at 10 am ET until Sunday, December 10 at 10 pm ET. Complete presale details will be shared through Season Ticket Member emails.

About Live Nation Entertainment