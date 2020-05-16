Colts' Initial 2020 90-Man Roster Breakdown

» Notes: It's been since the 2005 season that the Colts last were without Vinatieri on their roster, but as of now, that illustrious streak will end, and two young guns will get the chance to battle it out to win the Indy kicking job in Blankenship and McLaughlin. Blankenship signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 29; the Georgia product is the reigning Lou Groza Award winner as the nation's top placekicker, earning First-Team All-American honors in 2019 after converting 27-of-33 field goals (81.8 percent) and all 46 extra-point attempts. In his career, Blankenship converted 80-of-97 field goal attempts (82.5 percent) and all 200 of his extra-point tries. McLaughlin, meanwhile, was an undrafted rookie out of Illinois last season, and after stints filling in for injured kickers with the Chargers and the 49ers, he came on to replace Vinatieri, who had been placed on IR with a knee injury, for the final four games of the season in Indy; he hit five of his six field goal attempts with the Colts, and all 11 point-after tries, and in all in his first NFL season, McLaughlin hit 18-of-23 field goals (78.3 percent) and all 26 extra-point attempts, and was named to PFF's All-Rookie Team.