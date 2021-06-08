Philip Rivers Named PWFA 2021 Good Guy Award Winner

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) today announced former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers as the 2021 Good Guy Award winner. The award is given annually to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their job.

Rivers becomes the first Colt to win the award. He has been named a finalist for the award three times (2012, 2019-20). The Good Guy Award was first given out by the PFWA in 2005.

On the field, Rivers started all 16 games and completed 369-of-543 passes for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for a 97.0 passer rating. His 68.0 completion percentage ranked eighth in the NFL and was the second-best mark in single-season franchise history. Rivers' 4,169 passing yards are the second-most passing yards in NFL history by a player in their final season. He started one postseason contest and completed 27-of-46 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns for a 93.5 passer rating.