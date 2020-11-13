Philip Rivers Passes Dan Marino For Fifth Place On NFL's All-Time Passing Yards List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Philip Rivers entered the 2020 season within reach of entering the top five all-time in several significant statistical categories.

He just checked off another box on that list.

With an 11-yard completion to running back Jonathan Taylor in the first quarter of tonight's Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Rivers officially passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino to move into fifth place on the NFL's all-time passing yards list.

Rivers now is chasing Brett Favre, who is No. 4 all-time in passing yards with 71,838.

Tonight's accomplishment is the latest of many milestones reached this year for the 38-year-old Rivers, who is in the first year as the Colts' starting quarterback after spending the first 16 years of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers:

In Week 3 against the New York Jets, Rivers moved past Marino (4,967) for the fifth-most completions in NFL history. Rivers entered tonight with 5,094 career completions; his next target is Peyton Manning, at 6,125 career receptions.

Also against the Jets, Marino surpassed 60,000 career passing yards, becoming the sixth player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Manning, Favre and Marino.

Another Rivers milestone reached in that Jets game: he reached 400 career touchdown passes, also becoming the sixth player in NFL history to reach that mark, joining Brees, Brady, Manning, Favre and Marino.

In Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, Rivers reached 5,000 career completions.