Peyton Manning A Pro Football Hall Of Fame Nominee For The First Time

The Pro Football Hall of Fame today announced its 130 Modern Era nominees for its Class of 2021, a list that includes, for the first time, legendary Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. Other former Colts on the list include wide receiver Reggie Wayne, tight end Dallas Clark, center Jeff Saturday, safety Bob Sanders and more.

Sep 16, 2020 at 03:31 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Peyton Manning has taken his first step towards football immortality.

The legendary Indianapolis Colts quarterback today was among 14 first-year-eligible Modern Era players selected as a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

Manning is one of several players with Colts ties to earn a place on this year's Modern Era nominees list, which also includes wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who was voted a Hall of Fame finalist last year, as well as tight end Dallas Clark, center Jeff Saturday, defensive end Simeon Rice, linebacker Cornelius Bennett, safety Bob Sanders, punter Rohn Stark and returner Josh Cribbs.

The next step in the process: today's list of 130 Modern Era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November, and then whittled down to 18 finalists — 15 Modern Era players and a finalist each in the Senior, Contributor and Coach categories — in January, when they will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday," the day before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 will be enshrined Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will also be holding its enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Former Colts great running back Edgerrin James is among those being enshrined on that day.

For now, it seems as if Manning and Wayne have the best shot of potentially celebrating their Hall of Fame enshrinements with their former teammate, James, that weekend in Ohio. Here's a little on both of their cases for gold jackets:

» Manning, who is widely considered one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history, is by all measures a first-year shoo-in for the Class of 2021. The No. 1-overall pick by the Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Manning played for 18 seasons for the Colts (1998 to 2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012-15), winning two Super Bowl titles, including Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season.

By the time Manning retired from the NFL following the 2015 season, he had broken just about every major record by a quarterback in NFL history, including career passing touchdowns (539), career passing yards (71,940), single-season passing touchdowns (55), single-season passing yards (5,477), total wins (201, including playoffs), game-winning drives (56), comeback wins (45), games with four-plus touchdown passes (35), 4,000-plus-yard passing seasons (14), consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13) and Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player awards (5; 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013).

Manning, whose statue is prominently displayed outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, had his No. 18 retired by the Colts in 2017, when he was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

» Wayne last year was one of just two Modern Era nominees to make it to the finalist stage in their first year of eligibility. Since 1970, about 90 percent of all candidates who make it to the finalist stage ultimately have been selected for induction at some point, according to the PFHOF.

One of the greatest receivers in franchise history, Wayne played 14 seasons (2001-14) with the Colts after being selected by the team in the first round (30th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. In a franchise record 211 games, Wayne totaled 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro in 2010, Wayne ranks 10th in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards and is tied for 23rd in receiving touchdowns.

He saved his best performances for the biggest of stages, however, as he caught 93 passes for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns in 21 career playoff games; Wayne ranks second in league history, only trailing Jerry Rice, in postseason receptions, and ranks fourth all-time in postseason receiving yards.

Wayne, whose long touchdown pass from Manning was a key piece to the Colts' victory over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, was also a member of the 2009 Colts AFC Championship team. He became the 15th inductee into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018.

