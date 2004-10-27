Peyton Manning Quotes

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on the team's resiliency coming off of losses in the past) 10/27/04

"It's a great opportunity. It's a tremendous challenge going (to Kansas City). This team has bounced back after disappointing losses in the past, but there are no guarantees every single week, but that's all you can do. You have to put it out of your system. (Offensive Coordinator) Tom Moore gives you Sunday night and Monday to pout, and then you have to be moved on by Tuesday. I think everybody is, and everybody knows what kind of challenge we have going up to play against Kansas City, who looked like they sort of got right against Atlanta on both sides of the ball. And they're playing with a lot of confidence now."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on how you come back from a loss) 10/27/04

"The longer you play, the more you realize you just have to move on. You've seen it a lot before, you see it week to week, teams that never get over a loss, they lose the next one and the one after that. So, it doesn't mean much on the following Sunday. The Chiefs don't care that we got beat against Jacksonville. Talking to the coaching staff and the leaders of the team, (we're) just (focused on) setting the tempo and going out and having a good Wednesday practice."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on the Kansas Citydefense) 10/27/04

"In the games that they've played, even the ones they have lost, offensively, they've turned the ball over some and it's put their defense in tough situations. They are a very aggressive defense, they've had a lot of sacks and lots of tackles for loss of yardage. Offensively, against Atlanta, eight rushing touchdowns is absolutely amazing. Looking at them defensively, they've been doing a pretty solid job all year long. With the offense executing the way they can, it makes for an excellent football team."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on if Kansas Citycan play that well two weeks in a row) 10/27/04

"Absolutely. Offensively, we certainly know what they are capable of. Everybody talks about the great game last year, but I always said our best play was when (former DE-Chad Bratzke) called tails on the coin toss. Their offense played well last time. Defensively, what they did to Atlanta, who's been playing well offensively, is put a lot of pressure on Michael Vick and really were aggressive and physical. That's the defense we're going to see and we're in for a tough challenge."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on last year's playoff game) 10/27/04

"It's kind of enjoyable after the fact, I guess, once we won, but it was a pretty high-pressure situation during the game, realizing you score, sit on the bench for not very long at all and go back out there. We really kind of got to that point, somewhere around the second quarter, where we started telling ourselves, 'We're going to have to score every time we get the ball.' Everybody says we're going to have to do that again this year. I don't know. It could happen. You could score seven. So, we have confidence in our defense, but offensively, we are in for a tough challenge because they are a very aggressive defense that gives you multiple looks. You always have to be on your toes, and going up against the loudest crowd in the NFL, it makes for a tough challenge."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on if the noise at Arrowhead Stadium is an issue) 10/27/04

"Believe me, it's an issue. That's the first thing I looked at when I saw the Chiefs on our schedule, I said, 'Where's this game?' At Arrowhead, you know what you're getting into. It is as loud as it can be. It's tough to make calls…the fans are smart and get loud at the right times. When we address it early in the week, everybody's got to focus and has to concentrate even more so and just try to be on the same page because it's hard, and the wasted plays will really hurt you. So, the times we've been there, guys have done a good job really tuning in, but it's a whole different animal this year."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on how important it is to get on the scoreboard first) 10/27/04