Peyton Manning Quotes

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on the team’s resiliency coming off of losses in the past) 10/27/04 “It’s a great opportunity. It’s a tremendous challenge going (to Kansas City).

Oct 26, 2004 at 08:00 PM

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on the team's resiliency coming off of losses in the past) 10/27/04

"It's a great opportunity. It's a tremendous challenge going (to Kansas City). This team has bounced back after disappointing losses in the past, but there are no guarantees every single week, but that's all you can do. You have to put it out of your system. (Offensive Coordinator) Tom Moore gives you Sunday night and Monday to pout, and then you have to be moved on by Tuesday. I think everybody is, and everybody knows what kind of challenge we have going up to play against Kansas City, who looked like they sort of got right against Atlanta on both sides of the ball. And they're playing with a lot of confidence now."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on how you come back from a loss) 10/27/04

"The longer you play, the more you realize you just have to move on. You've seen it a lot before, you see it week to week, teams that never get over a loss, they lose the next one and the one after that. So, it doesn't mean much on the following Sunday. The Chiefs don't care that we got beat against Jacksonville. Talking to the coaching staff and the leaders of the team, (we're) just (focused on) setting the tempo and going out and having a good Wednesday practice."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on the Kansas Citydefense) 10/27/04

"In the games that they've played, even the ones they have lost, offensively, they've turned the ball over some and it's put their defense in tough situations. They are a very aggressive defense, they've had a lot of sacks and lots of tackles for loss of yardage. Offensively, against Atlanta, eight rushing touchdowns is absolutely amazing. Looking at them defensively, they've been doing a pretty solid job all year long. With the offense executing the way they can, it makes for an excellent football team."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on if Kansas Citycan play that well two weeks in a row) 10/27/04

"Absolutely. Offensively, we certainly know what they are capable of. Everybody talks about the great game last year, but I always said our best play was when (former DE-Chad Bratzke) called tails on the coin toss. Their offense played well last time. Defensively, what they did to Atlanta, who's been playing well offensively, is put a lot of pressure on Michael Vick and really were aggressive and physical. That's the defense we're going to see and we're in for a tough challenge."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on last year's playoff game) 10/27/04

"It's kind of enjoyable after the fact, I guess, once we won, but it was a pretty high-pressure situation during the game, realizing you score, sit on the bench for not very long at all and go back out there. We really kind of got to that point, somewhere around the second quarter, where we started telling ourselves, 'We're going to have to score every time we get the ball.' Everybody says we're going to have to do that again this year. I don't know. It could happen. You could score seven. So, we have confidence in our defense, but offensively, we are in for a tough challenge because they are a very aggressive defense that gives you multiple looks. You always have to be on your toes, and going up against the loudest crowd in the NFL, it makes for a tough challenge."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on if the noise at Arrowhead Stadium is an issue) 10/27/04

"Believe me, it's an issue. That's the first thing I looked at when I saw the Chiefs on our schedule, I said, 'Where's this game?' At Arrowhead, you know what you're getting into. It is as loud as it can be. It's tough to make calls…the fans are smart and get loud at the right times. When we address it early in the week, everybody's got to focus and has to concentrate even more so and just try to be on the same page because it's hard, and the wasted plays will really hurt you. So, the times we've been there, guys have done a good job really tuning in, but it's a whole different animal this year."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on how important it is to get on the scoreboard first) 10/27/04

"Well, it's something that you always like to do. It's always nice to get the lead against a team right away, so, you like to win the toss, get the ball first and go down and score. But, it's not one of those, if it doesn't happen, the game is over. Certainly, with their offense, they can get hot at any time and get on a roll there. So, it's important to try to take advantage of the possessions we have and also because they run the ball so well and run so much clock, you probably won't get too many possessions. So, you can't have a whole lot of three-and-outs or possessions where you just waste good field position opportunities."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

news

Colts, Homefield To Launch Vintage Gear Line On August 27

Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans will be able to purchase the new line of shirts, sweatshirts and other items beginning this Saturday.

news

Just Announced: 2022 Colts Gameday Themes and Promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the gameday themes and promotions for the Colts 2022 preseason and regular season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Unveil Season-Long Collaboration With Marvel

Marvel activities & elements to be featured throughout season, during AFC South home games

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising