Peyton Manning Quotes

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on his thoughts about playing at home) 9/22/04

"We're looking forward to an exciting atmosphere. Everybody loves to play at home. It was an exciting home atmosphere for the Titans in Nashville, but the Colts went in and ruined that. So, we know what can happen if you don't play your best, no matter where you're playing. We'd certainly like to establish home-field advantage early on by playing well at home, but we have a huge challenge against Green Bay."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on how much respect he has for QB-Brett Favre) 9/22/04

"It would be hard to describe the amount, just what he's done for so many years in his career. The consecutive starts streak is something that I take a lot of pride in, being second to him. You don't like to be second in anything, but it's pretty good company. I've always felt somewhat of a bond and connection to him. He grew up in Mississippi, and he was a big fan of my dad growing up. I've known him for a number of years and always respected the way he played the game."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if it increases his concentration and urgency knowing Brett Favre can take advantage of opportunities so quickly) 9/22/04

"It's really been that way for our first three games. We know we're playing against excellent defenses, but also offenses that are capable of scoring some points. People talk about Brett, but Ahman Green is running as well as anybody right now, so our defense is in for a huge challenge, and offensively, we need to help that by staying on the field some and by moving the chains and getting first downs and scoring some points."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on how remarkable QB-Brett Favre's durability is) 9/22/04

"It really is. I think any kind of streak where it goes beyond one season, and you have to do it season after season, is impressive. I think for Brett to play as long as he has, and to have that consecutive starts streak is absolutely amazing in my opinion. I hope to break it, I really do."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if he has molded his career after QB-Brett Favre) 9/22/04