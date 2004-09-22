Peyton Manning Quotes

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on his thoughts about playing at home) 9/22/04 “We’re looking forward to an exciting atmosphere. Everybody loves to play at home.

Sep 21, 2004 at 08:00 PM

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on his thoughts about playing at home) 9/22/04

"We're looking forward to an exciting atmosphere. Everybody loves to play at home. It was an exciting home atmosphere for the Titans in Nashville, but the Colts went in and ruined that. So, we know what can happen if you don't play your best, no matter where you're playing. We'd certainly like to establish home-field advantage early on by playing well at home, but we have a huge challenge against Green Bay."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on how much respect he has for QB-Brett Favre) 9/22/04

"It would be hard to describe the amount, just what he's done for so many years in his career. The consecutive starts streak is something that I take a lot of pride in, being second to him. You don't like to be second in anything, but it's pretty good company. I've always felt somewhat of a bond and connection to him. He grew up in Mississippi, and he was a big fan of my dad growing up. I've known him for a number of years and always respected the way he played the game."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if it increases his concentration and urgency knowing Brett Favre can take advantage of opportunities so quickly) 9/22/04

"It's really been that way for our first three games. We know we're playing against excellent defenses, but also offenses that are capable of scoring some points. People talk about Brett, but Ahman Green is running as well as anybody right now, so our defense is in for a huge challenge, and offensively, we need to help that by staying on the field some and by moving the chains and getting first downs and scoring some points."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on how remarkable QB-Brett Favre's durability is) 9/22/04

"It really is. I think any kind of streak where it goes beyond one season, and you have to do it season after season, is impressive. I think for Brett to play as long as he has, and to have that consecutive starts streak is absolutely amazing in my opinion. I hope to break it, I really do."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on if he has molded his career after QB-Brett Favre) 9/22/04

"I think Brett definitely has his own unique style. I think I do somewhat as well, but I've always admired the way he competed and the way he played the game. I think that's the way you play quarterback. You play as hard as you possibly can, and you leave it all out there on the field. He definitely does that. I'd like to think that I do that, prepare extremely hard for every game, and that's why you win it feels great and when you lose it feels so disappointing. I've never felt guilty about not giving it my all and leaving it all out there. I think Brett's been the ultimate model for that, for his competitiveness and his determination."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

news

Colts, Homefield To Launch Vintage Gear Line On August 27

Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans will be able to purchase the new line of shirts, sweatshirts and other items beginning this Saturday.

news

Just Announced: 2022 Colts Gameday Themes and Promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the gameday themes and promotions for the Colts 2022 preseason and regular season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Unveil Season-Long Collaboration With Marvel

Marvel activities & elements to be featured throughout season, during AFC South home games

news

Colts Announce Season-Long Partnership With Marvel Entertainment

Marvel activities & elements to be unveiled July 28 at Colts Training Camp

news

Colts Release 2022 Family Four Pack

Fans can receive 4 tickets and 4 hats for $80 to preseason matchup vs Detroit

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising